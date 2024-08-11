mobile app bar

What Does Pit Window Open Mean?: Oscar Piastri Explain Fans About Common Phrase in Radio Communication

Over the course of the current summer break, McLaren have been uploading informational videos to help increase the knowledge of F1 fans. In their latest video, Oscar Piastri has now explained what a team means when they say the pit window is open on the radio.

The Australian said, “One thing you might hear the engineers say, or sometimes you hear in the commentary or see there’s a little graphic on the screen is pit window open or a pit window with some laps. It’s not that we have to pit in those laps, but normally it is a good idea“.

Piastri then added how this phrase is particularly useful for drivers when there is a safety car. The 22-year-old said that if their race engineers inform them that there is a safety car and that the pit window is open, it is a signal that they can pit immediately for a cheap stop.

Therefore, such a phrase results in efficient communication as the driver is able to react quickly to his team’s instructions. After stating the same, Piastri concluded by explaining how this phrase is particularly useful for fans as well to receive more information.

Pit window is just to give you a better idea of when they think we’re going to pit,” explained Piastri. However, he cheekily added that sometimes the drivers and the teams manage to trick everyone.

George Russell almost managed to do the same in Belgium as he crossed the chequered flag in P1 in a race when he only pitted once and everyone around him pitted twice. However, unfortunately for the 26-year-old Briton, he was disqualified after the FIA deemed his car to be underweight.

