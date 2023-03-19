What Happened to Lance Stroll and Aston Martin Today?

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll stopped on the track as the Saudi Arabian GP was underway. The Canadian driver triggered a yellow flag and gave his fellow drivers a chance to pit and gain an advantage over their rivals.

Stroll was running well in the midfield when he was told to stop by his team as he approached Turn 13. The Aston Martin driver was seen parked outside the track as the marshalls extinguished the area around the front tires of his car.

No explanation was shared by the team as Stroll’s car stopped. But it seemed his breaks were overheated and therefore he had to retire from the race.

Aston Martin focusing on Fernando Alonso

While Stroll suffered an unknown problem with his car, his teammate Fernando Alonso remained at the top of the grid battling for the top positions. There does not seem to be any problem with Alonso’s car as he storms through the track smoothly to maintain his position and improve.

Following Stroll’s shocking and disappointing retirement from the race in Jeddah, all of Aston Martin’s hopes have now shifted towards Alonso. Before the yellow flag, the Spanish driver was sitting in P2 but as Stroll gave the drivers an opportunity to gain an advantage through pit stops, Alonso got overtaken by his opponents.

Currently, the Spaniard is sitting third as he got passed by Red bull’s Max Verstappen who had started the race from P15. He is being chased by Mercedes’ George Russell followed by Lewis Hamilton.

But soon the Spaniard will need to serve a five-second penalty for an incorrect starting position at the lights out. So there is still a chance for Mercedes’ to take the lead.