What Happened to Lando Norris’ Face? McLaren Star Goes Viral With Bloody Bandages Ahead of Miami GP

A picture of Lando Norris has recently surfaced on the internet which sees his face bloodied up and bandaged. According to reports, the British driver was in Amsterdam partaking in the King’s Day celebrations ahead of the Miami GP when the incident occurred. Thankfully though, the injuries sustained by Norris are nothing too serious.

Following the Chinese GP, F1 drivers had a week off before having to jump continents for the race in Miami. While most drivers opted to rest in such a situation, Norris saw it fit to party in the Netherlands.

However, the party ended in disaster for Norris, who ended up sustaining an injury to his nose. Multiple sources reveal that he cut his nose on some broken glass.

A picture of a bandaged-up Norris started making rounds on social media and DJ Martin Garrix was present in one of the videos where Norris was seen partying on a boat, which is where he presumably injured himself.

In the picture where Norris’ face is bloodied and bandaged up, he appears to be in good spirits despite the circumstances. It could point towards a not-so-serious injury, which is good news for him, McLaren, and his fans. However, an official statement from the Bristol-born driver is still pending.

Fans react to seeing a bandaged-up Lando Norris

The picture of Lando Norris’ injured face going viral all over social media isn’t a surprise. The McLaren driver’s massive popularity means fans worldwide follow his every move in the online world. Consequently, his followers and the F1 community as a whole grew concerned about what happened to his face, and whether it affects his upcoming race weekend.

One fan suggested that the party in Amsterdam was too much for Norris to handle.

Meanwhile, another joked about the 24-year-old getting a rhinoplasty.

Several others too, had jokes to crack about the situation.

Still searching for his first-ever F1 win, Norris will be hoping to put this avoidable injury behind him. He had a strong race in China, and McLaren wants him at his 100% as the team looks to get another podium at the Miami GP next weekend.