“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” – George Russell trolls David Croft in regards to Red Bull’s decisions with Sky Sports

Mercedes driver George Russell jumped on a sinking boat of Red Bull and Sky Sports only to troll David Croft. This hilarious incident occurred during the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party.

George Russell is no stranger to sarcasm and in this particular scenario, both Crofty and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez were the victim. Quite a cheeky way to begin the proceedings.

Sky Sport’s battle with Red Bull over Ted Kravitz

Spy Sports’ analyst and reporter Ted Kravitz spoke against Red Bull’s performance at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. According to him, Max Verstappen had an undeserving victory.

In response to these comments, team Red Bull declared that they will not interact with the Sky Sports personnel in Mexico. Moreover, Christian Horner felt that the commentary was sensationalist.

As per Red Bull’s planning, the boycott would continue till further notice. However, it looks like Sergio Perez became the peacemaker between both parties.

George: “Are you allowed to ask red bull drivers questions Crofty?” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UI30NgaQP5 — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) November 6, 2022

Sergio Perez’s awkward conversation with Sky Sport’s David Croft

Sergio Perez was on the podium place securing a third-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix. Lots of fans had ‘Checo’ on their lips as soon as he entered the stage.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were already on the stage. Sky Sports’ Naomi Schiff and David Croft were interacting with the drivers. Perez was Red Bull’s choice of representation for the event.

Russell had a cheeky question for Croft. He asked if Crofty had the right to communicate with the Red Bull drivers. While there was an awkward silence, Crofty had a confident response.

Crofty’s answer was that he did have all the rights with special permission for this event and let’s not discuss the matter. Perez looked around awkwardly and did nod his head with a green signal.

