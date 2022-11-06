“The party would be amazing” – Lewis Hamilton reckons Las Vegas GP a great place to win 8th Championship title

Nov 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mercedes – AMG Petronas drivers Lewis Hamilton (left) and George Russell (right) during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party at Las Vegas Strip. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Sergio Perez starred in the Las Vegas GP launch party earlier. The trio entertained the crowds with some burnouts and donuts on their F1 cars.

Lewis even dared to put some stunts in with the F1 safety car. And the 70time World Champion claims he nearly crashed the car doing one of the crazy stunts.

Lewis claimed “I nearly crashed. There was so much smoke and I had no idea where I was. I couldn’t figure out where the buildings were. I tried to pull up on the side and there was a barrier.”

Lewis on nearly crashing into a barrier while doing donuts 😆#LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/3PtmBL8u6c — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) November 6, 2022

He then asks Checo why there wasn’t much smoke coming off his Red Bull while doing burnouts. “Was there too much grip,” Lewis Asked? To which Perez replied, “That car is too good.”

While Hamilton was joking about not taking his million-dollar Mercedes to the barriers, the Briton would hope he wouldn’t do that during the main race next year. Especially when Las Vegas GP could play a huge role in who wins the Championship.

World Championship at stake in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas GP will be the 2nd last race of F1’s mammoth 24-race calendar for the 2023 season. Being the last race before the season finale in Abu Dhabi, there is a possibility that the race could be a crucial title decider.

David Croft, therefore, asked the trio whether the ‘entertainment capital of the World’ be a cool place for a championship clash. To which George Russell interrupted, “You should ask this guy,” pointing towards LewisHamilton, “He’s got 7 of them!”

Some fans from the crowd even shouted ‘8’ referring to the controversial 2021 title he lost to Max Verstappen. Lewis calmly said, “The party would be the best ever if it did.”

The drivers were asked if winning a world title in Las Vegas would be the coolest place to do it.. George: “well, this guys got 7 of them so he can probably tell you more”

Crofty: “someone’s saying he won 8” 😌 pic.twitter.com/QDa59qa1my — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) November 6, 2022

While Sergio Perez added, “I’m sure, the champion would not make it to Abu Dhabi.” Seems like the afterparty in Vegas would be even more lit than the race itself!

Lewis Hamilton’s post-Las Vegas GP party plans

Lewis Hamilton is already excited to be racing in Las Vegas next year. He claims it would be difficult to focus on the racing here.

Hamilton claims, “Just driving down the strip under the light was like the movies. It’s going to be one the best races of the year.” He thanked the American fanbase for their support in COTA and Miami and will hope to see the numbers next year in Vegas.

But Vegas is all about partying. When asked about their plans after the race, George Russell joked “Mike Tyson and his Tiger!” Referring to the 2009 Hollywood comedy blockbuster, Hangover.

Hamilton asked the crowd for recommendations and claimed he’d have an all-nighter. And added, “Geroge might end up on the roof, with a tattoo on his face. We’ll just marry George off!”.

The distractions in Vegas are plentiful. But Hamilton will eye a revival and would hope he gets a car that lets him get back to his winning ways. And allow him to challenge for the elusive 8th F1 World Championship title.

