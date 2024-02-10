What Is Adrian Newey’s Salary, Net Worth and Other FAQs About Him

Adrian Newey needs no introduction, given his staggering resume of Formula 1 success. He has designed numerous championship-winning cars for teams like Williams and McLaren, and the last six triumphant cars for Red Bull. His expertise in aerodynamics is evident in the RB19’s remarkable dominance, winning 21 out of 22 races. However, all this prominence would make anyone wonder what Adrian Newey receives in exchange for his services. While reports suggest he was offered $10 million annually when Red Bull poached him from McLaren in 2006, his current salary remains undisclosed.

What is Adrian Newey’s Net Worth?

Adrian Newey is one of the most accomplished designers in Formula 1 and has amassed a substantial fortune throughout his illustrious career. His estimated net worth in 2023 stood at approximately $50 million.

While concrete figures regarding his salary are currently unavailable, it’s evident that Red Bull’s chief technical officer is financially secure. More importantly, his primary income stems from his salary at Red Bull, as Newey isn’t seen doing any brand endorsement.

Which cars has Adrian Newey designed?

Newey’s presence in Formula 1 spans over three decades, during which he has crafted more than a dozen championship-winning cars. His expertise has been instrumental at Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull. Below are the 14 cars, each a testament to Newey’s brilliance in modern F1.

1992 Williams-Renault FW14B

This marked Newey‘s debut championship-winning car exhibiting overwhelming dominance. Winning 10 out of 16 races, this Williams model established a benchmark in 1992. As chief designer, the Briton was tasked with optimizing the car’s aerodynamics.

1993 Williams-Renault FW15C

The Williams FW15C, which raced in 1993, was an evolution of the FW14B. This car was designed around the active suspension system, with improved mechanical packaging.

Unlike its predecessor, which required drivers to manually adjust the active suspension using in-cockpit dials, the FW15 became fully electronic in 1993. This year also the team won 10 races out of 16 races to clinch the constructor’s title.

1994 Williams-Renault FW16

The FW16, a successor to the 1993 Williams model, had to adapt to a wider range of ride heights following the prohibition of technologies such as active suspension. It brought new aerodynamic advances, most notably the integration of the drive shaft and upper wishbone leg within the same enclosure.

Sadly, the team only won 7 of the 16 races this year, but it was still enough to enable them to win the constructor’s championship.

1996 Williams-Renault FW18

The car marked a significant advancement in downforce compared to its predecessor. It featured shortened side pods and increased rake, enhancing its downforce potential. Remarkably, the team secured victory in 12 out of 16 races that year, showcasing Newey’s true potential.

1997 Williams-Renault FW19

This year the Williams went on to secure only 8 races out of 17 as the field became much more competitive.

1998 McLaren-Mercedes MP4/13

Created in a short period after Newey began his tenure as McLaren Technical Director in August 1997, this model triumphed in 9 out of 16 races.

1999 McLaren-Mercedes MP4/14

The 1999 MP4/14 was an evolution of the previous year’s car but won only 7 out of the 16 races. This was due to tough competition from Ferrari and Jordan. Thus, it only enabled Mika Hakkinen to win the drivers’ title, but McLaren lost the constructors’ title.

2010 Red Bull-Renault RB6

While the Brawn won in 2009, the Red Bull RB6 clinched its first championship in 2010, securing victory in 9 out of 19 races. The RB6 started Red Bull’s championship streak, winning both championships this year.

2011 Red Bull-Renault RB7

Throughout the season, Sebastian Vettel demonstrated an outstanding performance. Thanks to his efforts and Newey’s expertise, the team emerged victorious in 12 out of 19 races.

2012 Red Bull-Renault RB8

Red Bull survived a challenging year but still managed to win 7 of the 20 races and secure the championship.

2013 Red Bull-Renault RB9

The 2013 Red Bull represents the ultimate evolution of the concept introduced in 2009. The model won in 13 out of 19 races, including an impressive nine consecutive wins.

2021 Red Bull-Honda RB16B

After a hiatus of 7 years, Newey designed the championship-winning RB16B in 2021. While it missed out on the constructors’s title to Mercedes, it enabled Max Verstappen to win a nail-biting battle to clinch his maiden drivers’ championship.

2022 Red Bull-RBPT RB18

During this year, Newey once again contributed significantly to the team’s return to dominance like the 2010s. With Max Verstappen’s exceptional driving, the team triumphed in 17 out of 22 races.

2023 Red Bull-Honda RBPT RB19

The newest Red Bull represents a relentless evolution from last year’s model and has proven to be nearly invincible, winning 21 out of 22 races.

How has Newey’s personal life been?

Adrian Newey, born on December 26, 1958, to Richard and Edwina Newey, attended Repton public school for his education and graduated from the University of Southampton. He then subsequently immersed himself in the world of motorsports. However, when it comes to his private life, Newey has been married three times.

His first wife, Amanda, was a nurse, and they married in 1983 but separated in 1989. Newey then married Marigold in 1992, and they parted ways in 2010. Several years later, in 2017, he found love again and tied the knot with Amanda “Mandy” Smerczak, the daughter of South African actor Ron Smerczak.

Does Adrian Newey have children?

Adrian Newey is the father of four children. With his first wife, Amanda, he has two daughters, Charlotte and Hannah. With his second wife, Marigold, he has a daughter named Imogen, and a son named Harrison.

While details about his daughters remain undisclosed, we have information about his son, Harrison. Born on July 25, 1998, Harrison is a racing driver who made his ADAC F4 debut in 2015 and has also participated in the BRDC F4 championship.