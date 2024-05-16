Cameron Brink Spills the Beans on Her Fanhood for Jimmy Butler but Still Chooses Kevin Durant Over Him

Cameron Brink recently made her highly anticipated WNBA debut against the Atlanta Dream and registered 11 points, two rebounds, and four assists. As evident from her game, the 6’11” power forward is inspired by various legends of the game. During a fun game segment with ‘OvertimeMaddy’, Brink recently put her choices on display, as someone raised around the NBA royalty.

Advertisement

In the clip uploaded by ‘Sports Center’, the Sparks forward played the game of choosing between two players. Initially, she was asked to choose between the NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, and Anthony Edwards.

Wemby seemed like the obvious choice for the 22-year-old in that scenario and she stuck with that answer even when Jalen Brunson was thrown into the mix. However, she quickly changed her pick when the host mentioned Jimmy Butler’s name.

Brink revealed, “I love Jimmy.” The Miami Heat star stayed steady in the race for a while, even when he was pitted against the MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Kyrie Irving, and Joel Embiid.

Butler finally lost his spot to Kevin Durant the moment he entered the equation. KD was then quickly swapped with Nikola Jokic, who was further swapped with Stephen Curry.

Considering her admiration for Jimmy Buckets, it seems his playoff conquests have left a lasting impression on the young WNBA talent. Additionally, her appreciation of KD could be from his association with the Warriors in recent years.

Anyone who knows about Brink would probably guess that, for her, there could be no one nearly as important as Steph in the NBA. The Warriors’ superstar is her god brother and even when he was pitted against LeBron James, Brink chose Steph.

Stephen Curry and family rooted for Cameron Brink on her WNBA debut

In 2021, Steph revealed during a press conference that his mom and dad, Dell and Sonya Curry are godparents to Brink. The two families have been close for a long time and the newest member to make her major debut must have been a special moment within the families. As Brink was gearing up to make her WNBA debut, Steph and Ayesha hyped her up.

In order to promote the league and attract more eyeballs, Brink took to her Instagram to promote the WNBA League Pass. She wore an outfit with “Got League Pass?” written on it and also did a giveaway of 10 League Passes.

Ayesha was swooned by her outfit as she commented, “Omggg” on her post. Whereas, her god brother shared the post on his IG story with the caption, “WNBA League Pass” to give it more visibility. While she started her debut game, Brink played for just 20 minutes. The Sparks rookie will surely improve her numbers as she moves forward in the season.