What Is All This Talk of Oscar Piastri Murdering His Girlfriend?

In the world of Formula 1, there have been a lot of headlines over the past two weeks. However, amidst this, yesterday morning, a rumor regarding rookie driver Oscar Piastri began circulating on X (formerly Twitter). According to these reports, Piastri has been accused of a horrific crime that has caused a lot of whispers and erroneous assumptions in the motorsports community.

Advertisement

Piastri has allegedly been called a murderer in a recent tweet. However, fans shouldn’t take it seriously since the information is completely false. Regardless, the news spread like wildfire last night after a user named Harpreet Kaur Kandola posted a tweet accusing the former F2 champion of the horrible crime. The individual posted on Twitter, writing, ” Formula 1 is a ‘sport’ for scumbags.@McLarenF1 are employing Oscar Piastri a mu’derer who shot his girlfriend.”

The F1 community was astounded instantly. Later on, though, it came out that she had mistaken Oscar Piastri for Oscar Pistorius, the disgraced para-athelte who had shot his girlfriend in 2013 and received a 13-year prison sentence. Nevertheless, Harpreet quickly acknowledged her error and issued an apology, though, before doing so, the user explained the events that led up to her remark.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gaslygaze/status/1718961500059300286?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While outlining her reasoning, she wrote, ” I was watching F1 with somebody who gave me the fun fact “you know Oscar Piastri went to jail for accidentally shooting his gf” Later, Harpreet confessed on social media, acknowledging that her boyfriend was the one who gave her the “insights.” And the moment she realized she was at fault, the woman offered an apology. The user wrote, I’d like to apologize to Oscar Piastri the poor guy, I believed my bf who’d convinced me that they were the same people.”

Twitter explodes with fury after the misguided remark against Oscar Piastri goes viral

The F1 community did not take the comments made about the rookie driver gently. Given the accusations of horrible crimes, it was necessary for the user to come out and apologize since could negatively affect a driver’s reputation. However, once the issue got resolved, F1 fans appeared relieved. According to the X user going by the username @sooyyoungs, the rookie F1 driver can be called a murderer given that he is killing the competition by displaying his awesome skills. The user wrote, “Oscar Piastri is a murderer bc he’s killing the competition.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sooyyoungs/status/1719065182519828512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Gaslygaze, another user, expressed relief and wrote, ” RELAX OSCAR PIASTRI DID NOT MURDER ANYONE someone just mistook him for another Oscar.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gaslygaze/status/1718961500059300286?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/notpiastri/status/1719003949569593455?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Piastrisms81/status/1718937190099529849?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, that’s not all as according to a fan named folkfosi, Piastri is now a part of the “F1 mornings,” which include all the latest information on everything from Daniel Ricciardo joining Red Bull to Aston Martin selling.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/folkfosi/status/1718945348851294592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Considering all of these claims and fake news, one thing is for certain. There is never a dull day within the F1 community online.