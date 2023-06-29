What Is Fernando Alonso Curse in Austria?: Aston Martin Needs the 2xF1 Champion to Break His Slump at Red Bull Ring

With 33 wins across his motorsport career, Fernando Alonso is one of the most decorated F1 stars. However, there is one circuit where he hasn’t had even the slightest success despite making nine appearances there. Thus, it’s not wrong to say that Alonso is cursed at the Red Bull ring. Aston Martin, which would be aiming for another podium in Austria, would be pinning hopes on the Spaniard.

The entire F1 contingent has arrived at the Austrian paddock and will be waiting for the action to unfold. The dominant Red Bull is the favorite to clinch the win, as it’s their home race.

However, the race format would follow the new sprint weekend plan this weekend. Thus, there could be a little bit of unpredictability. And Aston Martin, being the second fastest car, could clinch something substantial if Red Bull fumbles. But for that, Alonso needs to break his curse.

What is Fernando Alonso’s curse in Austria?

As it’s known that Alonso so far has made nine appearances at the Red Bull ring in his lengthy F1 career. But not even once he got a pole, a win, or even a podium place.

When Alonso started out in F1, the Austrian GP was on the calendar. But before Alonso could become a force to reckon with, the Austrian track was removed from the calendar after the 2003 season, and in that time frame, the two-time world champion found no success at Speilberg.

Austrian Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar in 2014, and that period also marked the downfall of Alonso. His last year with Ferrari was when the team finished fourth in the championship—that year also recorded his last year in F1, where he got a podium until he won one with Alpine in 2021.

In the following years, when the Red Bull ring cemented its position in the calendar, Alonso performed in sub-par cars and hardly managed to be a contender to gain some success in races. But all of that can change this weekend.

Aston Martin needs Fernando Alonso to be at the top of his game

With Mercedes showing some consistency, Aston Martin has called behind their engine providers by 13 points. However, Aston Martin slightly outscored Mercedes in the last race, so the gap is already reducing.

But this weekend, the Silverstone-based team would need to break his curse and be at the podium to maintain the interests of his team. It becomes even more imperative when his teammate and the son of the team owner: Lance Stroll, is performing not even near Alonso.

Though, a victory over Red Bull can’t be expected as the Milton-Keynes-based outfit is far stronger for this weekend, and Alonso has already discouraged an upgrade. So, it’s going to be a Red Bull party yet again.