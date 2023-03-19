What Is Incorrect Starting Location?: Why Fernando Alonso Got A Penalty During His Incredible Race Start in Saudi Arabia

Fernando Alonso started the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race. And as soon the lights went, he found himself leading the grid. But there was a problem, the FIA soon investigated him, and he was spotted starting the race from an ‘incorrect position’.

Further, it was ruled by the governing body that the Spaniard would have to serve a five-second penalty which could affect his result. And things couldn’t have gone worse for the 41-year-old when, in no time, he was overtaken by Sergio Perez, chasing in Red Bull.

So, what could have been an impressive result day for Aston martin now has been marred by the nitpicking of errors by the drivers. But from here, Alonso can surely recover his race.

What Is Incorrect Starting Location?: What led to a penalty for Fernando Alonso?

Well, before a race starts, every driver has to station their car on the blocks designated to them from where the race starts. Breaching that area which is usually drawn with white paint, could penalize a driver.

This situation also applies when drivers start their race from a different position than what they were originally allocated. Now, all done, Alonso would regret such a minor mistake.

It could also affect his result against Mercedes and Ferrari, who were hunting him down during the publishing of this article. Would he manage to keep them at bay with a five-second deficit? That remains to be seen.

Lance Stroll rescues his teammate

While Alonso was endangered of losing one or two positions with his penalty, his teammate Lance Stroll came out as help. Though, this time, it was a mere co-incident.

After almost one-third of the race was complete, Stroll had to retire from the race with a technical failure. Instead of taking his car to his garage, he had to stop his car somewhere on the track, which flared the yellow flags.

With this, he had the opportunity to serve his penalty as stop and go. Moreover, he also got a cheap pitstop as he lost no position under the yellow flag. Now, the Spaniard can only keep his focus at safeguarding his podium in the race.