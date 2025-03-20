What Is K1: The Button Lewis Hamilton Was Constantly Told to Push?

The ‘K1’ button on Lewis Hamilton’s steering wheel became a subject of intrigue at last weekend’s Australian GP. Throughout the Grand Prix, his race engineer, Riccardo Adami, repeatedly asked Hamilton to press the button and maximize its effect.

Hamilton, however, wasn’t keen on doing so. After hearing ‘K1’ in his ear one too many times, he snapped back, telling Adami to stop asking. “Leave me to it,” the seven-time world champion insisted.

But what is this ‘K1’ button, and why did Adami feel it was important enough to remind Hamilton about it over and over again?

It’s basically the overtake button that helps a driver deploy more battery power, to get an extra boost that aids in overtaking cars ahead. Ex-Haas boss Guenther Steiner confirmed that it is similar to the ‘Push to Pass’ button in IndyCar.

“It’s like you can get some more power from the electric motor. You discharge the battery quicker because if you use K1, you then have to go the lap after to charge the battery. But you get a moment of ‘Push to Pass’,” Steiner said on the Red Flags podcast.

Why do the drivers need this customized button?

Firstly, the drivers’ steering wheels have a lot of different buttons that help them switch between various setup modes. The reason teams customize these setup modes and allocate them to separate preset buttons is to make the drivers’ lives easier, so they don’t have to manually deploy power while overtaking.

It could also be used for adjusting the brake bias, differential, or modifying understeer and oversteer on the car, depending on the circuit’s requirements.

Quite a different button selection on this @WilliamsRacing wheel.

The US OS buttons are novel, maybe a preset (brake bias/hybrid/differential) for increased understeer/oversteer ?#F1 #F1Tech pic.twitter.com/ZbXAEnes34 — Craig Scarborough (@ScarbsTech) March 4, 2023

These buttons may differ from team to team. So, a K1 button in a Ferrari car that aids in overtaking may have a different preset button or even require a combination of two buttons in the Mercedes car that Hamilton has driven for 12 seasons. Steiner theorized that Hamilton might have thought he was still in a Mercedes.

He also explained that one needs to be close to maximize the power boost from the K1 button to execute an overtake. On some occasions when Adami was asking Hamilton to press ‘K1,’ he was not.

Overtake button compared to DRS

Over the past decade and a half, F1 has seen extensive use of the Drag Reduction System (DRS), which reduces drag on the car and provides a 10-15 mph advantage down the straight. This speed boost often helps drivers complete overtakes more easily.

However, there is a catch to the usage of DRS. For activating it and opening the flap in the rear wing in a DRS zone on a straight, a driver needs to be within one second of the car ahead. Only then can they activate the system and try making a move.

On the other hand, using the overtake button to deploy more stored battery power from the Energy Recovery System (ERS) doesn’t require cars to be within one second of the car ahead. In fact, the drivers can deploy ERS power through the corners to increase their speed, even though it is more effective to use down the straights.

However, because drivers do not have as much ERS power available in the electric component of their power unit, they have to use it sparingly. Usually, they only use it if they are close enough to overtake a car or while defending their position if they do not have DRS from the car ahead.