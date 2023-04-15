Having a $41,000,000 Contract, Tom Brady Revealed How He Could Only Pose With Max Verstappen’s Car and Not Drive It

Tom Brady is one of the most legendary American athletes of all time, and arguably one of the NFL’s greatest players ever. Brady, who has plenty of friends from other sports is also a huge fan of F1. We’ve seen him meet seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton previously, on numerous occasions but there was a time when the 45-year-old fell in love with Max Verstappen’s car.

Brady visited the Red Bull garage ahead of the Canadian GP 2016 and posed alongside Verstappen’s RB12. The former New England Patriots quarterback was in awe of the F1 car next to him and took to his social media account to express his desire of driving it.

After teaching Daniel how to ball, Tom Brady checks Max’s whip at #CanadianGP 🏈 @TAGHeuer #DontCrackUnderPressure pic.twitter.com/Wa8mZFvxjl — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 12, 2016

However, Brady revealed that his $41,000,000 contract with the Patriots prevented him from driving ‘Formula 1 cars at high speeds’. Cheekily, he asked the Patriots if he could take Verstappen’s car out for a spin, as an exception.

Tom Brady and his connection to Formula 1

Brady has been a part of several events connected to F1 as part of sponsorship duties and also personal meet ups. Hamilton, in particular has gone on to develop a great friendship with the 7-time Super Bowl winner.

Often when F1 visits the United States, Brady makes it a point to travel to races and catch up with the drivers. He was one of the star celebrities to attend the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in 2022, where he was also part of a Tag Heuer sponsorship event with Hamilton.

Some guy with 7 world titles, and Tom Brady @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/T90mDEQ4sQ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2022

In the event, both him and Hamilton spoke about F1’s growth in the US and agreed on the fact that the Miami GP could go on to become F1’s super bowl in the future.

Brady and Daniel Ricciardo play football in Monaco

Talking about the most popular stars, Daniel Ricciardo’s name can never be left out. The Aussie may be without a seat for 2023, but is arguably one of the biggest names in the sport. In 2018, when Ricciardo was a Red Bull driver, he played football with Brady on a boat in Monaco.

Brady and Ricciardo were on different boats, but the former showed everyone why he is the legendary quarterback he is. He found Ricciardo ‘deep’ and threw it towards the 8-time race winner. Ricciardo caught it perfectly, surprising both himself and others around him.