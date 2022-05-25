“Lewis Hamilton is trying to solve the problem” – Ross Brawn believes that Lewis Lewis Hamilton driving behind George Russell helps Mercedes gather feedback

Ross Brawn talks about the eagerness Lewis Hamilton has to win an eighth title despite a disappointing start to the 2022 season.

Lewis Hamilton has had a disappointing start to the season based on the expectations. He was battling Max Verstappen last year and now sits in the midfield pack.

At the beginning of the season, it did look like the Mercedes’ W13 was at fault due to the engine and porpoising. However, his teammate George Russell has set the bar after outracing and out-qualifying the British driver.

Formula One’s managing director Ross Brawn discussed with the media regarding Lewis Hamilton’s current Mercedes situation.

“Lewis Hamilton is trying to solve the problem” – Ross Brawn

According to Ross Brawn, Lewis Hamilton is still setting his feet on the problematic W13. He said: “These first few races he’s been looking for the solutions. In doing so, he’s been ping-ponging around with different set-ups on the car, trying to reach the solutions.”

Brawn further explained that the Briton is driving behind his teammate in an attempt to provide essential feedback to the team.

He stated: “That’s the feedback I get from the team while George is following a more conventional path. Lewis is trying to set out to solve the problem. That’s why I think people saying George has out qualified and outraced him in the last few races can’t see the bigger picture.”

Mercedes had a turnaround during the Spanish Grand Prix. The car looks and performs better than it has since the start of the season. Granted if Hamilton continues providing the feedback, they will compete with Red Bull and Ferrari in no time.

Yesterday was another day that reminded me just how much I love this sport. Going from your emotions hitting the floor to ending on a high is such a thrill. All of our hard work as a team is starting to pay off. Together we are making progress! Can’t wait for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/fsNLeocoap — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 23, 2022

Ross Brawn on Lewis Hamilton’s pursuit for the 8th title

As per the rumours, Lewis Hamilton would retire by the end of the season to focus on his Hollywood life ambitions. However, Ross Brawn suggests that Hamilton is hungry for his eighth world championship.

He said: “Amid all the glitz and the glamour, you still have a very determined racing driver. He’s still supremely fit and capable. I’m pretty certain he wants to win that eighth championship and, if not this year as looks likely, then next year.”

The former Ferrari boss in conclusion expressed that he is unsure if Mercedes can fix the car this season. The team is dealing with a ‘fragile situation’ and might well go back to the drawing board in the future.