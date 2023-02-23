What Is the ‘Green Paint’ on the F1 Cars?: The Use of ‘Flow Visualisation Paint’ During Testing

No other sport is as advanced as F1 in terms of technology. Every season, the teams show off their designs to the world before they head into full-fledged racing.

But the most intricate look at the technological aspects of the sport is seen during the pre-season testing sessions. One of these advanced phenomenon has the fans wondering about the fluorescent green stuff on some of the cars during the first day of the 2023 Bahrain pre-season testing.

That green ‘stuff’ or paint is known as flow-visualisation paint or the flow-vis as it is known among the teams. But what is it and why is it on some of the cars covering their gorgeous liveries.

Flow-vis helps in better understanding of the aerodynamics

It is known as the flow-visualisation paint, but it is not eactly a paint. Rather, it is an oily substance, usually paraffin, that is mixed with fluroscent powder.

The engineers apply it on the parts of the car that they wish to investigate. It helps them understand the aerodynamics in a much better way. They apply it when the driver is about to take the car out on the track.

Now as the car goes through the track, the paint moves as per the airflow in detailed patterns and dries up.

Using those detailed patterns, aerodynamicists understand the problems, such as imbalance through the corners or drag in a straight line, with the car much more clearly.

In simple terms, the flow-vis is like a wind tunnel for the aerodynamicists. The only difference is that it is out on track and the wind is not being artificially created. The engineers even compare their findings from the wind tunnel to the data gathered through flow-vis.

FLOW-VIZ all over the AlphaTauri in the afternoon session #F1 pic.twitter.com/UlveZoHrzq — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) February 23, 2023

Is it risky to use flow-vis in front of competitors in F1?

Well, it is risky. For example, when a team runs their car on flow-vis and gets it back to the garage, the competitors might get an opportunity to click a picture of the car or the patterns made through the airflow.

It is a dream of any competitor to sneak a peek at what their opponent is up to. So if they get successful in capturing an image of the car and understand the flow structure, they can use it for their own benefit.

To prevent this from happening, the team that runs the flow-vis covers their car as soon as it enters the pits.

