When 11-Year-Old Max Verstappen Called Himself a “Fan of Lewis Hamilton”

First Place Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Third Place Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrate on the podium, Race, F1 Grand Prix of Spain, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya | Credits: IMAGO / DeFodi

When it comes to naming fierce rivalries in F1, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen could easily make a case for topping the list. Even before their legendary 2021 Championship battle, the two were having tussles on the track. However, back when Verstappen was racing in karts and Hamilton had just begun his F1 journey, the Dutchman used to be just another fan.

In an old interview from 2008, when Verstappen was just 11 years old, he spoke about his admiration for veteran F1 drivers. “He talks a lot about Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso, the stars of that time. But he says, ‘I’m a Lewis Hamilton fan,'” read a 2018 feature from Formule1.nl.

Hamilton was already a star when Verstappen admitted to being an admirer. He had come agonizingly close to winning his maiden World Championship in 2007, his rookie season, ultimately losing to Raikkonen by just one point.

When the Briton began dominating the sport in 2014-15, Verstappen’s name started to emerge in the paddock for the first time. His early years at first Toro Rosso and then Red Bull showcased the Dutch prodigy’s remarkable potential, arguably even surpassing Hamilton’s.

#OnThisDay 8 years ago… A 16-year-old by the name of Max Verstappen was announced as a Toro Rosso driver for the 2015 season Whatever happened to that kid? #F1 https://t.co/y12JiZZO8q pic.twitter.com/HWNW7utaFO — Formula 1 (@F1) August 18, 2022

From Verstappen’s debut until 2020, the two battled on the track only on rare occasions, primarily because Red Bull, the Dutchman’s team, was inferior to Mercedes, which helped Hamilton become a seven-time World Champion.

Everything changed in 2021 when they fought for the world championship on equal terms, leading to several controversial skirmishes. Naturally, Verstappen didn’t view the seven-time champion from a fan’s perspective; instead, he challenged him head-on.

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s rivalry has evolved

There were several heated moments between Verstappen and Hamilton in their nail-biting race for the Championship. Crashes, collisions, track limit violations, and more, became the norm every other weekend. Off-track too, verbal battles ensued.

In the end, Verstappen prevailed, thanks to the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi, which left Hamilton deeply affected. Still, he sportingly accepted his loss to the Red Bull driver.

Since then, Hamilton and Verstappen have not had any major on-track skirmishes, because Mercedes entered a slump with the onset of the ground-effect era in 2022, something which they have not come out of even today.

With a lot of water flown under the bridge since 2021, Hamilton and Verstappen have developed a lot of respect for each other.

It was evident when the defending world champion won a spectacular race in Sao Paulo last weekend. While Hamilton suffered a torrid weekend in treacherous conditions at Interlagos, he congratulated Verstappen for his mega drive from P17 to P1.

The 39-year-old commented on Verstappen’s post-race Instagram post, “Amazing drive, congrats”. The Red Bull driver even replied, “Thank you man. Appreciate it.”

It seems strange to see this duo being so cordial and respectful after all their intense exchanges over the years. Nevertheless, with Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025, there is a chance that Verstappen and Hamilton’s rivalry get reignited if both challenge for the crown again.