Fernando Alonso Goes Flat Out With Aston Martin’s $2.5 Million Car While Frightening F1 Presenter

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, with a broad smile on his face, lit up the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this week when he drove an Aston Martin Valiant through the roads, frightening Sky Sports F1’s Rachel Brookes in the process.

The 2024 Goodwood Festival, like previous years, features several cars (both road and motorsport) being driven by current and former stars across four days. From Le Mans winning machines to historic F1 cars, this event has it all.

Alonso, however, drove a Valiant, which was made by his team in F1 – Aston Martin. The car costs $2.5 million and can travel at 200 mph. While building this car, Aston Martin also took inputs from Alonso, which gave the Spaniard a personal connection with the machine.

Brookes, who was in the car, was visibly terrified but didn’t lose her head. Alonso controlled the car perfectly through the narrow roads in Goodwood and avoided any incident. However, The two-time champion was not the only F1 driver in Goodwood.

Alonso adds to star-studded Goodwood Festival list of participants

The Goodwood Festival is iconic, and racing fans from all over the UK and around the world travel for this four-day extravaganza, which began in 1993.

There have been some historic cars on display this year, with two days of proceedings remaining.

The biggest event was Red Bull’s unveiling of the RB17 hypercar, designed by legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey. The car, priced at $6.2 million, has only 50 units in production.

Max Verstappen will drive his 2021 Championship-winning RB16B on Sunday, followed by Sergio Perez taking the wheel of the RB19.

The likes of Alex Albon, Mark Webber, Logan Sargeant, Daniel Ricciardo, and Yuki Tsunoda are also scheduled to make appearances in Goodwood this weekend.

