When 28 NASCAR race winner Carl Edwards defeated Michael Schumacher by more than 2 seconds in Race of Champions

Seven times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher lost to NASCAR’s Carl Edwards in the 2008 Race of Champions

The Race of Champions witnessed the race of two iconic drivers. Michael Schumacher over a year retired returned to the driving seat in Wembley Stadium in 2008.

Carl Edwards who has over 28 wins in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series had the task of challenging the seven times world champion. He came prepared and he delivered with a win,

Schumacher on the other hand was two seconds behind the American driver. For Edwards, it was almost like winning a championship.

Michael Schumacher lost the race against Carl Edwards by 2 seconds

Michael Schumacher and Carl Edwards had their Abarth 500 Assetto Corse ready for them. The former Ferrari driver drove it back and forth for better handling.

The commentators had their say and chose the seven times world champion as the eventual winner. Little did they know that the NASCAR driver came packing.

Edwards is familiar with the oval tracks and thus it was easier for him to drive. However, Schumacher also has the right knowledge of turns and going straight which is required on a track like this.

A dream come true for Carl Edwards battling against the F1 GOAT

Edwards led the race by turning effectively. Schumacher did make a mistake and lost time. In the first lap, he was already a second behind, and in the final over two seconds behind.

Carl Edwards won the race in quite some style, something he surely does remember for the years to come. However, Formula One would come back knocking as F1 legend David Coulthard eliminated Edwards in the next round.

Talking about driving alongside Michael Schumacher, Edwards had nothing but huge admiration for the German. He expressed: “It’s amazing, it feels like I’ve won a championship. I’ll never forget that moment as long as I live. Just the chance to be able to race with him, and fortunately to be able to beat him.”

Carl Edwards won the 2007 Dodge Dealers 400 at Dover 15 years ago today. 🏁#ConcreteCarl 🏁 pic.twitter.com/ZMjTWhvI10 — NASCAR Legends (@LegendsNascar) September 24, 2022

