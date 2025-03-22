“When It All Comes Together for Lewis…”: Hamilton’s Old Skill Comes Handy to Secure Maiden Ferrari Win in China

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari looks on in the parc ferme during Sprint Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of CHINA at Shanghai International Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / Alessio de Marco

It looked like Lewis Hamilton would have a tough time settling in at Ferrari. The season opener in Australia—where he qualified eighth and finished tenth—was far from ideal for the Briton. But on day two of the Chinese GP weekend, it looked like he had turned things around already.

Hamilton proved all theories about his struggles to adapt to the car wrong by taking sprint pole on Friday. To further prove that it wasn’t just a fluke, Hamilton cruised to a victory earlier today in the sprint, finishing more than six seconds ahead of second-placed Oscar Piastri in the sprint race.

It was special. Hamilton’s first-ever win in red sparked a social media frenzy, while the roar from the grandstands at the Shanghai International Circuit was nothing short of spectacular.

However, it was not a straightforward race by any means. Piastri and Max Verstappen—both contenders—were right behind Hamilton. Still, the seven-time world champion kept the two dynamos at bay with top-class tire management—something he has proven to be exceptional at throughout his career.

F1 content creator Matt Gallagher posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The pace he showed today was utterly ridiculous!!!”

One fan highlighted Hamilton’s exceptional tire management in a race where others struggled to keep theirs intact. “Managed the tires perfectly and won by 7 seconds. When it all comes together for Lewis, he can’t be beaten”.

Verstappen put up a good fight in the initial stages of the Chinese GP sprint. He was within a second of Hamilton but as the race went on, his front tires gave out. That’s when Piastri appeared in his mirrors, with the superior MCL39 helping the Aussie pass Verstappen. This further helped Hamilton’s cause.

Some fans also recalled Hamilton bluffing about his tires being ‘gone’ during his Mercedes days, right before setting the fastest laps of the race. It happened in Shanghai once again. A sign that the Hamilton of old is well and truly back. “That is F1 heritage. This is what we need. Good old-fashioned Lewis Hamilton tire lies.”

Lewis speaks about his tires degrading and graining. Then to extended his gap to the car behind. That’s right there. That is F1 heritage.

Hamilton’s win was a massive boost for Ferrari. After the stumble in Melbourne, this could stimulate a return to winning ways — hopefully for him, in the Grand Prix tomorrow itself.

Vasseur’s Ferrari bounce-back prediction coming true

Following their forgettable season opener last weekend, team principal Frederic Vasseur admitted that Ferrari didn’t turn up. He owned up to the mistakes made and insisted they would ‘start from scratch’ in Shanghai. And so far, it looks like the team has lived up to those words.

Giving Hamilton a car that was strong in qualifying was crucial. Shanghai is a track that is tough on tires, so positional advantage often plays a key role in determining results. Plus, the SF-25 showed strong pace. Even Charles Leclerc looked quick toward the end of the race, but he was too far behind to challenge the top three.

In an interview after his win, Hamilton said, “Starting from pole in a Ferrari and winning in a Ferrari is next level. It’s mega. I definitely didn’t expect to have it at the second race. Can’t get ahead of ourselves [though]. We gotta improve the car for this afternoon [qualifying]. I hope we can be in a good position to fight again tomorrow.”

Hamilton looks comfortable in the car, but in Grand Prix qualifying and the race, Leclerc will be aiming to match his legendary teammate at the front—if he gets there. That’s something the 40-year-old will need to keep an eye on.

Two drivers fighting at the front? A luxury problem Ferrari would gladly welcome.