When Jack Doohan Teamed Up With Father Mick Doohan for F1 and MotoGP Crossover in Australia

Jack Doohan, set to drive for Alpine in the 2025 F1 season, is a second-generation motorsports star. He aims to achieve success in the sport, following in the footsteps of his father, Mick Doohan.

Mick, unlike his son, competed on two-wheelers and is a Grand Prix motorcycle road racing World Champion and a five-time winner of the 500 cc World Championships. With Jack being a part of the Alpine family as a reserve in 2024, Mick was invited by the Enstone-based outfit to take part in a roadshow in Melbourne last year.

It was the 30th anniversary of Mick’s first 500 cc title and he got the opportunity to share the track with his son Jack. The then 57-year-old suited up in overalls and rode around Albert Park on his championship-winning bike, with Jack driving the Benetton B200 — a car developed in Enstone long before they were called Alpine.

“It’s actually the first time we have shared a track together with me in a car and him on a bike so that will be an incredibly special moment,” Jack had said about the event, per F1’s website.

On a memorable afternoon for the Doohan family, Jack had the opportunity to drive several classic F1 cars, courtesy of Alpine. The French team honored his father, acknowledging his remarkable achievements — a thoughtful gesture that added to the special occasion.

Throughout 2024, Doohan put in the work behind the scenes to contribute to Alpine’s development, and his patience paid off. Alpine showed faith in him by giving him a seat for the upcoming campaign.

How Doohan came into the picture

Doohan finished third in the 2023 F2 Championship but had to spend the following season on the sidelines due to a lack of available seats. Meanwhile, tensions at Alpine escalated between Esteban Ocon and the rest of the team. Despite Ocon’s consistent performances and being their only race winner (since the Alpine era started), the team ultimately decided to part ways with him.

Doohan was soon revealed to be Ocon’s replacement, and even made his race debut at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, where Ocon was removed because of his upcoming commitments with Haas, his new team.

It wasn’t a very memorable weekend for Doohan apart from the fact that it was his first in F1. He finished P15 in the race, a lap down, and nowhere close to being in the points. To be fair, no one really expected much more from him owing to the lack of preparation time.

Come 2025, however, he will be expected to perform well and show Alpine he is worthy of a long-term contract. That’s because there are plenty of youngsters in the pipeline waiting for an opportunity to get into F1, including Mick Schumacher, who reportedly lost out because of Doohan.