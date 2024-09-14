When Jenson Button Hit back Hard at Martin Brundle for “Waste of Talent” Comment on Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has had a wretched career trajectory ever since his two championship triumphs in 2005 and ’06. His second stint with McLaren was perhaps the lowest point of his career from 2015 to 2018. Yet, the Spaniard did not let his head down to have some fun moments. However, Martin Brundle did not appreciate one such nonchalant approach from Alonso back in 2017 after the Hungarian GP.

The former McLaren driver labeled him as a wasted talent after the Spaniard was spotted joking around after the race and sitting in a deck chair. However, Jenson Button came to Alonso‘s defense hitting back at Brundle.

Brundle tweeted, “Alonso prob better than 3 guys on podium. Sad he’s joking in a deck chair, waste of talent, and reminds team bosses why they don’t want him.” In the race, the two-time champion finished sixth and the three men on the podium were Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, and Valtteri Bottas, in that order. However, soon after Brundle shared his personal opinion, Button jumped to discredit his remarks.

The 2009 champion replied, “Totally agree Martin, how dare an F1 driver have a personality and bring fun to a sport that sometimes takes itself way too seriously ‍♂️.”

Button’s reply not only defended Alonso but also hit back at all the overtly critical outlook on a driver’s demeanor during a race weekend. Button’s been in the public eye as well and could sympathize with his former teammate for the harsh comments toward him. However, the war of words did not end there.

Brundle defended himself after getting backlash for his Alonso comments

The war of words was just beginning as Brundle wasn’t let off easy after his waste of talent comment. The original tweet was swarmed by the F1 fans hitting back at the Sky Sports pundit. However, Button’s comment made the most impact in the replies and Brundle tried to explain himself with a reply.

“My point JB is that Fernando is not a comedy act under a podium full of Ferrari/Merc drivers,he deserves to be up there fighting for champs.”, he replied.

However, during that period, Mercedes and Ferrari were the grid leaders with the Brackley outfit dominating. McLaren was struggling with its Honda power units. So, despite Alonso’s talents and superior race craft, he was limited by the machinery beneath him. This is why the harsh comment saw many call Brundle out for it while highlighting the Spaniard’s predicament.

While the fight was going on, the man in question decided to stay out of it. Alonso did not comment on the situation. He’s still racing at the highest level and was a sought-after driver before his Aston Martin renewal.