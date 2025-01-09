When Lando Norris’ $30,000 Turned Out to Be a ‘Good Investment’

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, 24th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from December 6 to 8, 2024 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Modern technology permits F1 drivers to stay sharp even when they are not behind the wheel of an actual car. Simulator setups have become a powerful tool for them and also for teams, who try out various setups and strategies using them. Lando Norris, keeping up to date with this, decided to dish out a lot of cash to have one installed at his home.

Norris became a big-time gamer during the COVID lockdown which halted the world of F1, and it was during this time that he spent $30,000 on a state-of-the-art simulator setup. Vroom—a channel dedicated to F1 on YouTube—discussed this in an older video.

The narrator labeled it as a ‘good investment’. “Hundreds of drivers have used rigs like this to better themselves off the track,” he said. “And at least Lando’s $30,000 purchase is actually going to help him become a better driver.”

Everyone practices like this on the simulator, right? pic.twitter.com/pMUUAuXeuc — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 2, 2020

When Norris bought the simulator, he was still in his sophomore F1 year and was a raw talent in need of polish before he could shine on the world stage. In hindsight, it really did help him improve. His growth as a driver was gradual, but he eventually proved himself to be one of the best on the F1 grid.

In 2024, Norris challenged for the World Championship for the first time but lost to Max Verstappen, who secured his fourth consecutive title. However, with more practice and lessons learned both on and off the track, it seems inevitable that Norris will someday stand atop the world of F1.

How teams and drivers use simulators to their advantage

Today, simulator work has become almost mandatory for a team to succeed. That’s because various scenarios are tested out on state-of-the-art facilities located at team headquarters, which allows them to be prepared for just about anything. Drivers, on the other hand, often engage in sim activities when they aren’t around the team headquarters or paddock.

Norris, for instance, would spend hours online during the lockdown, playing the official F1 game with his friends. While it isn’t quite the same thing, it does the job of helping them stay in touch with their real-life job. Some like Verstappen take it to the next level.

The Dutchman has made sim-racing a part of his life and competed in several prestigious virtual events all over the world, even if they clash with actual races. It has admittedly made him a better driver as well, and it could turn out to be a practice that more and more drivers adopt in the years to come.