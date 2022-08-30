When Lewis Hamilton fought to cut down tree at $31 dollar mansion in London

Lewis Hamilton fought a legal battle to seek permission for cutting down an old tree at his $31 million London mansion.

Hamilton is a huge activist when it comes to fighting for the environment. He is also reputed for being vegan and speaking out against animal cruelty but his efforts have often led to people labeling him as a hypocrite.

One such incident occurred earlier this year when the Mercedes driver wanted to cut down a very old tree on his new property. Hamilton bought a very old villa in Kensington, which is a rich neighborhood in London back in 2017. He had plans of renovating the house, for which he need to cut down a tree.

This sugarplum tree had been around for a long time and the other people in the neighborhood were not happy with Hamilton’s intentions. This was taken to court and the seven-time F1 World Champion ended up on top. A major reason why he won this case was that his ‘tree surgeon’ proved that the tree was 80% dead. It was also in ‘terminal decline’.

It was not a popular decision, and a lot of people accused Hamilton of destroying nature.

Locals criticize Lewis Hamilton for ‘destroying nature’

This wasn’t the first time Hamilton was under fire for ‘destroying nature’. In previous instances too, he had bought properties and fought legal cases to make sure that they can clear the place of stuff he did not deem necessary.

Back in 2020 at the same house, locals were fuming at Hamilton. This was because he wanted to destroy a very old and historic summer house in his property. They were worried that Hamilton was going to use it as a party house.

Locals in Kensington were not happy that Hamilton was going to cut down a try that was part of the neighborhood’s heritage.

“These trees have been there for over 100 years,” one local said. “And are part of a magnificent landscaping legacy in this precious conservation area of the RBKC. Their possible demise over time as a result of the construction would seriously impair the value of the neighboring properties.”

