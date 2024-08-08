Lewis Hamilton’s Game of Thrones Phase Had Him “F*cked” Up

Formula 1 is a year-round affair, especially for a driver as they dedicate 365 days in preparation. However, they’re still human and often take time to disconnect from the sport and do things that make them relatable human beings. Lewis Hamilton showcased this side of him by declaring the various emotions Game of Thrones made him feel. He also detailed how during his late catch-up of the show he was filled with grief.

The popular award-winning drama series was full of horrifyingly startling instances. One such scene in the HBO series was the infamous Red Wedding. After watching the episode, Hamilton posted a message on a story that most could relate to. As seen on X, it read, “Oh man they just killed Rob Stark and his wife, they were so great. Shits f’ed me up. Devastated.”

He posted a follow-up on how deeply affected he was by Robb Stark’s death. He wrote in the follow-up how he was talking to himself in the kitchen after the episode. He posted another follow-up cursing himself for not watching the incredible show for so long. However, he admitted he’s catching up and already was on the final season of the show.

thinking about lewis Hamilton in his game of thrones phase pic.twitter.com/zGGleTU8UW — devyani (@formula_dev) August 7, 2024

This admission proves he started watching the series that had the entire world in a chokehold in 2019. In fact, the Mercedes man was so consumed by the series that he referenced it during race weekends as well.

Lewis Hamilton referencing Game of Thrones during race weekends highlighting his obsession

After starting the show in time for the season finale, Hamilton was addicted to the HBO series. After catching up with the world, the Brit referenced it during the 2019 Bahrain GP. Then Williams man George Russell’s car sustained heavy damage after a drain cover damaged his car and FP1 was canceled. Hamilton confessed in his stories this would at least give him time to watch some GOT.

He also talked about the love of his life Daenerys Targaryen. As quoted by Express, after watching an episode, the 7x champion couldn’t help but fall in love with the Mother of Dragons. On his Instagram story, he shared a clip of an episode and wrote, “Finally home, couldn’t be happier in my own bed watching @gameofthrones.” Later, he shared a clip of Emilia Clark playing the character on a horse and wrote, “I’m in love. She’s the baddest, a bad ting ya kno. Every man needs a strong independent woman with dragons.”

Safe to say, the Brit was obsessed with the show which was an incredible adaptation of the fictional book series by George R. R. Martin. The show’s end might’ve divided opinion. However, its story consumed almost the entire world including Lewis Hamilton.