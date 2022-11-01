When Michael Schumacher embraced Jacques Villeneuve’s championship win at a bar following their 1997 season finale

1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve shares a never heard story of his interaction with Michael Schumacher. This small talk took place during a post-season party.

Michael Schumacher lost the world championship to Villeneuve after an embarrassing crash with the latter in Jerez. The European Grand Prix turned out to be a fruitful one for the new champion.

Ferrari’s had to wait for a few more years in terms of their dream of a new world champion since 1979. Besides, it was a dream come true for the Williams team.

Two different parties once finished ended up in the same place

After the end of an amazing season, engine supplier Renault was leaving the sport. Hence, they threw a party bash inviting only a few of their private employees.

On the other side, Ferrari had their own bash going on with title sponsors Malboro. Renault’s bar closed before Villeneuve’s arrival, hence he had to take the cab back to his hotel.

Moreover, the Prancing Horse drivers and mechanics decided to party in the same hotel as well. Villeneuve and Schumacher would cross paths eventually in a closed bar.

The discussion between both teams after the incident in the morning was all on another level. However, a few drinks and food did help more than 200 members celebrate together.

On this day, Jacques Villeneuve win the 1997 #Formula1 championship against Michael #schumacher. pic.twitter.com/oSSivfIMZd — Worlds Racing (@worlds_racing) October 26, 2022

Also Read: Nico Hulkenberg comments on F1 future as Haas links grow stronger

How a closed bar brought Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve together

Both the top two drivers of the 1997 season stood still requesting the manager to open the bar. It was only the loud noises from their teammates that answered their prayers.

The seven times world champion had a smile on his face as if nothing happened during the day. He admitted that Villeneuve is the champion and recalls the loss to Damon Hill a season before.

The Canadian driver would eventually have breakfast with Schumacher and other close friends in a restaurant. Both of them shared equal respect for one another since then.

Jacques Villeneuve / Michael Schumacher / GP European, Jerez 1997. #F1 📸 XPB Images / Photo4 pic.twitter.com/0sOSCaFpru — Legendary F1 🏁 (@LegendarysF1) October 26, 2022

Also Read: Tom Coronel believes F1 Legend lacked competition, had easier teammates