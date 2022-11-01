“We will have to be patient a little longer”: Nico Hulkenberg comments on F1 future as Haas links grow stronger

Nico Hulkenberg admitted that he had talks with Haas for a 2023 seat but the decision regarding his returning to F1 next year is not up to him.

Hulkenberg’s last full F1 season came in 2019 when he was Daniel Ricciardo’s teammate at Renault. He spent the subsequent year as a reserve driver for Racing Point before joining Aston Martin to fill the same role in 2021. The German driver has had four opportunities to race since his Renault departure but has struggled to find a permanent spot on the grid.

This may soon change, as the 35-year-old is reportedly on the brink of joining Haas. Williams and Haas are the only teams who haven’t officially announced their 2023 line-ups, but the former has confirmed that Logan Sargent will be their driver if he gets the required super-license points.

Hulkenberg is favourite to replace Schumacher in the Haas #F1 line-up for 2023. Some may doubt the logic of bringing a 35-year-old who hasn’t had a full-time drive since 2019 back onto the grid. But it makes sense to Edd Straw – given Haas’s approach:https://t.co/XAOfPMwFdu — The Race (@wearetherace) October 14, 2022

Kevin Magnussen’s position at Haas is secure, but teammate Mick Schumacher on the other hand will most likely leave. The young German made multiple errors in the first half of the season that led to expensive crashes. This made team owner Gene Haas openly criticize the 2020 F2 Champion for making ‘costly mistakes.

Nico Hulkenberg is cautiously optimistic about making F1 return

Rosberg made his F1 debut in 2010 and will be one of the most experienced on the grid if he returns in 2023. However, he is yet to finish on the podium which a lot of people feel is unfair considering the amount of talent he has.

Haas started this year strongly and were regularly in contention for points. In the second half, however, their performance dipped and they returned to the back for the vast majority. Hulkenberg will be hoping that the American outfit make big strides by the time he joins them.

Hulkenberg is very much in the frame at Haas despite a few years out. It’s not impossible to come back if a team wants experience, and as the driver market this year has shown there can be some surprising vacancies appear. No guarantees, but some logic to Ricciardo’s stance #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 8, 2022

“At the end of the day, it’s not my decision. I’m not making it,” he said to Servus TV. “There are still talks. I am relatively optimistic, but we will have to be patient a little longer.”

Schumacher on the other hand was linked to Williams for a long time, but that seat seems to be going in favor of American superstar Sargent.

