“When Money Clouds Your Judgement”: Shocking Scoop on F1 Negligence Has Fans Mocking the Pinnacle of Motorsports Over Dodgy Las Vegas GP

The highly-anticipated Las Vegas GP is almost upon us, with less than a week to go for its start. Sadly for the F1 authorities, the closer the race gets, the more backlash they are receiving. Apart from the architectural makeover, the sport’s authorities are now being called out for not planning the race per the geography of the Sin City.

For starters, the biggest issue that went unchecked by the planners was the weather. With temperatures plummeting down to an average of 6° C (43° F), getting enough temperature into the tires will be a challenge. Should the drivers be able to do so, maintaining the temperature would be an even bigger challenge, given there are three fast straights and not enough fast corners on the track.

Ross Brawn, the current F1 Managing Director, even admitted to them not considering the temperature of the city when planning the Las Vegas GP. Additionally, the sky-high prices of each ticket have made it nearly impossible for fans wanting to experience the grand spectacle under the lights in Las Vegas to be able to afford them, despite the recent cut.

Another quirk for those who can afford to witness the race in person would be the positioning of the pitlane exit. The exit aligns with the racing line, right before a speed trap, laying the base for potential havoc on the track. With so many botched aspects around the race, fans took to X to mock F1 for their poor planning.

Fans relentlessly mock F1 over the gross mismanagement of Las Vegas GP

After the harrowing incidences of the Qatar GP, F1 will soon see an entirely different weather around it when racing begins in Las Vegas. However, it won’t be a pleasant sight either, with the ‘pinnacle of motorsports’ not anticipating the correct weather during a Fall night in the US.

Some fans called out the curious nature of the pitlane exit, which is located on a 180° bend.

Meanwhile, some fans called out the greed of the authorities as one wrote- “When money clouds your judgement.”

With hundreds of millions invested in the race, it would be crucial for F1 to have a successful race in Las Vegas, or else the sports biggest spectacle might quickly become its biggest fail.