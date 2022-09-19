When Nico Rosberg passed the chance to invest in $2 Billion worth hypercar company

Nico Rosberg skipped the chance to invest in the $2 billion worth hypercar company Rimac, which is now backed by multiple corporate giants.

After winning the 2016 F1 championship, Nico Rosberg probably have several financial regrets in life. Firstly, he refused a $100 million offer by Mercedes to extend his contract, so that he could take retirement and have a life outside F1.

Now, he reveals in one of his Youtube Vlogs, another mega opportunity, which he let it go, just because he didn’t have enough faith in a rising organization. Rimac a Croatian hypercar manufacturing company, started operating in 2011 , has seen a sudden rise in their valuation.

As per Rosberg’s Youtube video, the company has managed to raise $500 million on the valuation of $2 billion. The investors are Goldman Sachs, Softbank and Porsche.

After revealing this information, Rosberg showed an apparent regret with his decision. However, he then revealed that he partially compensated his earlier misjudgement by buying the first of the only 150 Rimac Nevera going to be sold.

And with that Rosberg proceeded with Rimac’s CEO Mate Rimac, and gave a tour of their headquarters in Zagreb, while picking up his $2.1 million hypercar.

Nico Rosberg manager said the valuation is too high

Rosberg while talking to Mate, remarked how after skipping the opportunity of investing in the company, within a couple of months, major corporations were vying to have a pie of Rimac’s prospects.

Then Mate revealed that Rosberg’s manager replied to his team that the company’s valuation is too high for them. Thus, it became one of the reasons why former world champion didn’t end up putting his money on Rimac.

Very special day: First drive of my new 2,000HP Hypercar! Acceleration is just insane. It feels like a proper race car – awesome job Mate Rimac & team! Fully electric, innovative technology, beautiful design. Let me know your thoughts below?! Full video: https://t.co/x7Cpy1zrc6 pic.twitter.com/qgXHfneOsV — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) August 11, 2022

However, Mate then also revealed that since then his company’s valuation has quadrupled. Then Rimac boss reveals that all this overnight hype didn’t come easy, not long ago, his company was fighting for their survival.

He confesses that one of his primary roles was how to keep the lights of his foundation running every month. And now with money in their bank, he can focus on other crucial aspects of car manufacturing.

