mobile app bar

When Oscar Piastri Won ‘Best Black and White Film’ Award for His Somber Mood in Azerbaijan

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
When Oscar Piastri Won ‘Best Black and White Film’ Award for His Somber Mood in Azerbaijan

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

Prema Racing promoted Oscar Piastri from the F3 championship to F2 for the 2021 season. The Aussie then went on to win the F2 title in his rookie year. However, that wasn’t the only award he won that year, with the Black and White Film award also going to him.

Piastri retired on Lap one of the F2 Azerbaijan Sprint Race as he was taken out. The Aussie then did the best imitation of George Russell by sitting on the side of the track in disappointment. The F2 social media team grabbed the opportunity and converted the scene into a black-and-white film, highlighting Piastri’s misery. 

After receiving the Black and White Film award for the same, Piastri said, “What a moment of the year. Well, I’m glad that I won an award for the best black and white film, but yeah, what can I say? The F2 Social Media people did a fantastic job on that one.”

He continued, “ Obviously it wasn’t a good moment for me with getting taken out in Baku but you’ve always got to make a positive of a bad situation. If it won me the best black and white film award, I’ll take it.” 

Piastri was shocked as he received a trophy for the same. He sarcastically suggested that it was the best trophy that he won that year.

He added that since the crash in Baku didn’t cost him too much, the trophy was most welcomed. The McLaren driver now returns to Baku this weekend but with a new challenge up his sleeve.

Piastri likely to play second fiddle to Lando Norris in Baku

McLaren were asked several questions about their Papaya Rules strategy at Monza that cost Norris valuable points in the championship fight against Max Verstappen. However, with just eight races remaining now, Andrea Stella has decided that it is time to start prioritizing Norris.

According to BBC, Stella said, “Even when I said to Oscar: ‘Would you be available to give up a victory?’ He said: ‘It’s painful, but if it’s the right thing to do now, I will do it’. Every driver is hard-wired to go for a victory. So I am always very impressed by the level of team spirit and maturity and collaboration that we found in this period.”

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these