When Oscar Piastri Won ‘Best Black and White Film’ Award for His Somber Mood in Azerbaijan

Prema Racing promoted Oscar Piastri from the F3 championship to F2 for the 2021 season. The Aussie then went on to win the F2 title in his rookie year. However, that wasn’t the only award he won that year, with the Black and White Film award also going to him.

Piastri retired on Lap one of the F2 Azerbaijan Sprint Race as he was taken out. The Aussie then did the best imitation of George Russell by sitting on the side of the track in disappointment. The F2 social media team grabbed the opportunity and converted the scene into a black-and-white film, highlighting Piastri’s misery.

Baku’s up next so it’s time to bring back the moment that earned Oscar the best trophy of the year (spoiler: it’s not the F2 title) pic.twitter.com/a5YX9OwVMN — did oscar score points in f1 today? (@oscarpiastri81) September 3, 2024

After receiving the Black and White Film award for the same, Piastri said, “What a moment of the year. Well, I’m glad that I won an award for the best black and white film, but yeah, what can I say? The F2 Social Media people did a fantastic job on that one.”

He continued, “ Obviously it wasn’t a good moment for me with getting taken out in Baku but you’ve always got to make a positive of a bad situation. If it won me the best black and white film award, I’ll take it.”

Piastri was shocked as he received a trophy for the same. He sarcastically suggested that it was the best trophy that he won that year.

He added that since the crash in Baku didn’t cost him too much, the trophy was most welcomed. The McLaren driver now returns to Baku this weekend but with a new challenge up his sleeve.

Piastri likely to play second fiddle to Lando Norris in Baku

McLaren were asked several questions about their Papaya Rules strategy at Monza that cost Norris valuable points in the championship fight against Max Verstappen. However, with just eight races remaining now, Andrea Stella has decided that it is time to start prioritizing Norris.

According to BBC, Stella said, “Even when I said to Oscar: ‘Would you be available to give up a victory?’ He said: ‘It’s painful, but if it’s the right thing to do now, I will do it’. Every driver is hard-wired to go for a victory. So I am always very impressed by the level of team spirit and maturity and collaboration that we found in this period.”