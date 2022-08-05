When three times world champion Niki Lauda bargained his 25 race-winning trophies for a lifetime of free car washes

Three times world champion Niki Lauda gave his F1 trophies won with McLaren and Ferrari away to get a free lifetime car wash in return.

One of the greatest Formula 1 drivers Niki Lauda binned his race-winning trophies in an exchange for a lifetime of free car washes.

Lauda won three world championships in his illustrious F1 career and had 25 Grand Prix victories to his name from the year 1974.

The wins did matter to the Austrian and his team for winning the championships. However, the ‘ugly’ trophies felt so worthless to him that he gave them away.

The ‘ugly’ Formula 1 trophies of the 1970s

Lauda drove for the likes of Ferrari and McLaren something the world remembers him for. Moreover, he was the kind of personality who would voice his opinions.

Formula 1 trophies these days are some of the most beautiful ones out there. From the likes of prestigious Monaco to the new COTA, it forever remains with the drivers and teams.

However, back in the 1970s, trophies did not have a major overhaul, especially in the eyes of the Austrian driver. He treated those trophies like currency in exchange for some free car wash.

Niki Lauda called the trophies useless

The three-time world champion recalls calling the trophies ‘ugly and useless’ during his era in Formula 1. He gave the trophies to a local garageman in exchange for a car wash.

Lauda stated: “I said, If you give me a free car wash for the rest of my life you can have all of them, and that is what I did.” He further added that the garageman, unfortunately, passed away with the trophies in poor condition.

Hence, Lauda restored the trophies. In conclusion, he added: “A friend of mine took them [trophies] away, polished them, and then my kids took them and put them on eBay.”

