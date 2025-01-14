Niki Lauda Revealed Why Lewis Hamilton Bonded Well with Valtteri Bottas, Unlike with Nico Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg’s intra-team rivalry at Mercedes was one of the greatest in F1 history. What made it intriguing was the fact that early on in their respective careers, they were the closest of friends, but the cut-throat environment of F1, and its competitiveness turned that relationship sour.

Hamilton and Rosberg spent three seasons together at Mercedes (2014-2016), experiencing several heated moments on the track, most notably at the 2016 Spanish GP, where they collided and took each other out on the first lap.

The Stevenage-born won the championship twice in their time together, with Rosberg having the last laugh by securing his first and only title in 2016. He left the following year, and Mercedes brought Valtteri Bottas as his replacement, a driver whose relationship with Hamilton was cordial and conflict-free.

Three-time champ Niki Lauda shed light on this dynamic in a 2017 interview, explaining the reasons behind the contrasting relationships.

Nico Rosberg on his crash with Lewis Hamilton in Spain in 2016: “We had to sign a contract that from now on if we crashed and no matter whose fault it was, we would pay for the damage.” “I remember how much I had to pay: that was 360,000 pounds, which I paid for one of these… pic.twitter.com/6On7MtgfNe — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) April 24, 2024

“They [ Hamilton and Bottas] like each other,” Lauda said to Graham Bensinger. “They have breakfast with each other [and] they speak to each other. There’s nothing wrong at all between the two from the baseline point of view and therefore it’s much easier.”

Lauda, who was serving as Mercedes’ non-executive director at the time, said that Bottas and Hamilton always respected each other, which is why despite their competitiveness, they were an ideal pairing.

Hamilton also valued his relationship with Bottas. Between 2017 and 2020, Hamilton won four championships and heavily Bottas’ team-oriented performances for his success. Even in 2021, when Hamilton lost the Drivers’ title to Max Verstappen, Bottas’ contributions were crucial in helping Mercedes secure the Constructors’. “He [Bottas] has been the best teammate I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” he said in 2021 when Bottas left for Alfa Romeo (now Sauber).

Does Rosberg have any animosity towards Hamilton?

Rosberg left Mercedes in 2016, citing the intense pressure of F1 as a key factor behind his burnout. Since then, he has worked as an analyst and commentator for Sky Sports while also focusing on his several businesses away from F1.

Has leaving that competitive environment allowed the duo to rekindle their friendship? Not quite. While they aren’t friends, Rosberg appears to have gained more respect for the #44 driver, viewing him now as an athlete rather than a rival.

Rosberg has defended Hamilton on several occasions, particularly regarding his talent. Following Mercedes’ slump after 2021, many questioned Hamilton’s ability to compete at an elite level. However, Rosberg came to his defense, praising him and publicly expressing high regard for his skills.

Most recently, Rosberg lauded Hamilton for his decision to move to Ferrari from 2025 onwards. “Lewis is already a legend, he would have nothing to prove, but his choice shows the hunger of a man who wants to continue to grow, both as a driver and as a person,” the German said.