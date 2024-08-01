When Valtteri Bottas’ Leap of Faith Wasn’t Wasted by Mercedes’ Impressive Double Pitstop

At the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, Mercedes achieved one of the greatest feats in the history of modern F1 when they came through on Valtteri Bottas’ wish. With teams always struggling to decide between a one-stop and a two-stop strategy in Shanghai, Mercedes put it all on the line with a double-stacking decision.

With Lewis Hamilton leading the race, Bottas was running in P2, only a few seconds behind him. Over at Ferrari and Red Bull, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen respectively had pitted a second time to put pressure on the two Mercedes drivers.

On Lap 36, Mercedes decided to bring both their drivers in for a double-stacking maneuver rather than jeopardizing one of their drivers’ races. It was a bold move not many would’ve dared to try. And with Bottas coming in second, his race was the one facing the bigger threat.

On this day in 2019 ️ This unforgettable double stack pit stop at the Chinese GP pic.twitter.com/uh6Uh3OScw — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 14, 2024

As he entered the pits, Bottas went on the radio to ask his team not to make him lose any time. The pressure was on, and the Mercedes crew pulled off a stunning move. Hamilton’s stop lasted 2.9 seconds, with Bottas on his way in while driving at the maximum allowed speed.

The Finnish driver did not have to slow down at all for his stop, as by the time he reached, Hamilton had already left. Zooming through the tire changes, the crew set Bottas on his way in a mere 2.6 seconds.

With the stops complete in 5.5 seconds, the two Mercedes drivers cruised to victory as Vettel finished third. Bottas’ trust was renewed in the team, for whom he had always been a trusty lieutenant.

But then it was time for them to part ways

With junior driver George Russell making big strides, Bottas was aware of his future with the Brackley-based team. A lack of contract negotiations from Mercedes prompted him to get in touch with Williams and Alfa Romeo (now Sauber).

BREAKING: Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo in 2022, paving the way for George Russell to replace him at Mercedes pic.twitter.com/zKSHhfbhEe — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) September 6, 2021

When he received news of his impending departure in 2021, the Finn put pen to paper in a multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo. At the time, Fred Vasseur was in charge of the team, and Bottas had a good personal relationship with him. The now 34-year-old used to race in GP2 and GP3 under Vasseur and that was reason enough to convince Bottas.

Although his contract comes to an end at the end of the 2024 season, Bottas hopes to earn a one-year extension with the Hinwil-based team before Audi completes the takeover.