When Valtteri Bottas Threw Max Verstappen’s “Smart A**” Christmas Gift in a Trash Can

Valtteri Bottas once threw Max Verstappen’s gift in the trash can on camera despite appreciating the present initially. The Dutchman had gifted the former Mercedes driver canned fish back in 2017. On receiving it, the Finnish driver referred to the Red Bull driver as a “smart ass” but shockingly decide to put it away immediately.

Advertisement

As soon as Bottas received Verstappen’s gift, he said, “Feels like a small kit. Doesn’t look too promising but you never know what is inside. Smells like cat food. Oh, I used to have a cat. Now my parents have it. So, maybe it is for the cat?” When it came to who had probably given him this gift, Bottas added, “Must be some smart a**” before guessing correctly that it was none other than Verstappen.

When told that it was indeed the Dutchman who had given him this gift, Bottas replied, “How did he know I have a cat?” After stating the same, Bottas gradually approached the trash can and threw the gift away by saying, “Cheers Max” in front of the camera.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BeciHemphill/status/1726736986742923304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The former Mercedes driver stated that he had no choice but to throw it away since he could not take the gift home since he no longer had the cat. While Verstappen tried his best to give Bottas a thoughtful gift for Christmas, he himself also received one from Fernando Alonso.

Fernando Alonso promoted his former brand via a gift he gave to Max Verstappen

In 2017, Fernando Alonso gifted Max Verstappen a baseball cap of his former brand, Kimoa. The packaging was particularly intriguing as it had the Red Bull driver’s face on it. The Dutchman was happy to receive such a personalized gift from Alonso as he told his former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo about the same.

Ricciardo too added that Alonso is looking for some “free advertising” by giving Verstappen such a gift. Unfortunately for Alonso, he no longer owns the brand.

Even in the 2023 Secret Santa round, Alonso gave a gift from the same brand. And the Monegasque loved it, as it was related to the hobby he regularly enjoys.

Advertisement

The Spaniard was forced to sell it to an American group called Revolution Brands after his business suffered losses of over $3 million. However, it is pertinent to note that Alonso continues to be associated with his former company as a brand ambassador.