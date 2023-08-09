Max Verstappen is one of those drivers, who never gets bored of racing, whether it’s in real life or the virtual world. The Red Bull driver takes part in several racing ventures even when he is not driving in Formula 1. Verstappen is also an avid sim racer and often streams his races when he is at home. As a result, several clips of his have gone viral over the internet, leading to fans wondering where exactly the Dutchman streams. So where does Max Verstappen Livestream?

The two-time world champion is incredibly competitive even when he is racing in the simulator. So much so that Verstappen once revealed during an interview with David Coulthard that he races to keep himself distracted or keep himself ahead of everyone else in real life F1.

Verstappen drives for Team Redline in various online racing competitions, including the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Red Bull veteran is incredibly quick in sim racing and he has been doing it for 10 years. Admittedly, when he drives on the simulator, he usually streams it on Twitch. And the popular clips from the streaming platform often end up on YouTube.

What simulator does Max Verstappen use?

As Verstappen is very fond of racing, his simulator set up is one of his most prized possessions in his house. He left no stone unturned while assembling the fanciest set up possible, so that he can have an optimal experience overtime he gets ready to dive into the virtual racing world.

As per Simracingcockpit.com, the Red Bull star uses a Formula 1 style rig; that is an F1-styled PlaySeat Ultimate. Interestingly, there is a Red Bull variant that is also available on the market. Along with this, he uses a Leo Bodnar sim steering system. To round off, Verstappen uses a Precision Sim Racing LM-X 911 RSR sim steering wheel.

According to Boxthislap, the pedals he uses are Heusinkveld Ultimate. For viewing, he uses a pair of Samsung 32-inch curved triple screens. Along with these, he has an additional screen that is set for retrieving race information.

What games do Max Verstappen play?

There’s hardly any doubt about Max Verstappen’s racing talent. But when it comes to gaming and simulation, he is easily among the three best sim racers in the world. And to become that one simply has to race in different categories and series, all year long.

According to reports, the defending F1 champion races in iRacing, Virtual La Mans, and GT. Most importantly, he also claimed numerous accolades in those series such as winning the twelve hours of Bathurst and the 24 hours of the Nürburgring.

Along with playing games, the Red Bull driver is very serious about taking sim racing to the next stage. So much so that he is even considering owning a team apart from his recent Verstappen.com Racing venture. He is thinking of starting his own racing team, so that sim-racers can delve into real world racing, without going through karting.

Max Verstappen is indeed on a greater hunt to spread the sim racing fever all around the world. Because of his immense on-track popularity, he has made sim-racing very popular among his fans and viewers of F1 in general.