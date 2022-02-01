F1

“All the year I use the same underpants for all the races”: Watch Max Verstappen playing “Never Have I Ever” along with Marc Marquez and Bradley Smith as they reveal some of their secrets

"All the year I use the same underpants for all the races": Watch Max Verstappen playing "Never Have I Ever" along with Marc Marquez and Bradley Smith as they reveal some of their secrets
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"I like to introduce him to you": Watch Michael Schumacher interviewing Mattia Binotto the current Ferrari boss while presenting him first time on camera
Next Article
"Friday nights are for my wife unless LeBron James is on TV!": Greatest Hater ever, Skip Bayless admits how much he loves his career... or just the Lakers superstar
F1 Latest News
"All the year I use the same underpants for all the races": Watch Max Verstappen playing "Never Have I Ever" along with Marc Marquez and Bradley Smith as they reveal some of their secrets
“All the year I use the same underpants for all the races”: Watch Max Verstappen playing “Never Have I Ever” along with Marc Marquez and Bradley Smith as they reveal some of their secrets

Current Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen was joined by Moto GP and E riders…