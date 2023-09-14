While Helmut Marko Is Worried After Ferrari’s Display in Italy, Frederic Vasseur Claims to Figure Out Singapore Success Mantra

With Ferrari putting up a strong show at the Italian GP, Helmut Marko has been worried regarding the pace of the Scuderia and how it might affect their chances of a 16th consecutive victory this season. To make matters worse for him, as per a recent report by GPBlog, Frederic Vasseur has claimed that he has found the secret to success in a track like Marina Bay.

The Italian GP saw Ferrari take a surprise pole at their home race with Sainz beating out Verstappen at the very last second. Even though the Spaniard lost out on the lead during the race, he managed to take P3 with Leclerc following him up in P4.

This has been a source of major worry for Marko. The Austrian pointed out that Leclerc is a master of the track and since there are few overtaking opportunities around the tight street circuit, if Ferrari manage to get pole, it might be an issue for Red Bull. On top of that, Vasseur has chipped in with his own take, which would cause Marko to worry even more

Frederic Vasseur knows what Ferrari needs to do for the Singapore GP

F1 heads to Singapore next week – a track which is quite the polar opposite to Monza. With slow and tight corners, having a high downforce is essential for the circuit. Even though Ferrari necessarily haven’t been at their best in street circuits this season, Vasseur believes that the Singapore GP would be different.

The Ferrari team boss said, “The Marina Bay track requires a high level of aerodynamic downforce, a particularly efficient car in terms of traction and one that is well balanced, to give the drivers the confidence required to race between the walls in Singapore.”

Vasseur also emphasized on the fact that the drivers can make a huge difference at a track like the Marina Bay Street Circuit. He explained that their main aim during the weekend would be to put in as many laps as possible during Free Practice.

The Singapore GP will decide if Red Bull can have an undefeated 2023

The Singapore GP might be the biggest challenge yet for Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The Dutchman hasn’t won ever at Singapore, and he would be desperate to do so. Marko said, “Max has never won in Singapore, so he will be keen to do that in a fortnight’ time.”

The Red Bull advisor further explained that if they manage to win the Singapore GP, then they can absolutely go through the season undefeated. However, Ferrari would try their best to thwart the run of Red Bull and prevent them from creating F1 history.