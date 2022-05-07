“Life passes by like Verstappen in Formula 1”- Max Verstappen displays Bad Bunny’s album cover on his RB18 in Miami after getting mentioned in his song ‘Andrea’

Rapper Bad Bunny mentioned 2021 F1 Champion Max Verstappen in the lyrics of his latest song ‘Andrea’ and the Red Bull showed his gratitude.

Benito Martinez Ocasio (known popularly by his stage name Bad Bunny) is one of the most famous rappers/singers in the world. The Puerto Rican is particularly famous among the Latin community. Other than music, he also engages in other events in the world of sports.

The 28-year old is a huge fan of pro-wrestling and has made several appearances in WWE over the last few years. He even took part in a match at WrestleMania 37, which was praised by critics and fans worldwide.

bad bunny mentioning verstappen in his new album is the crossover the world needed — waris. (@formulawaris) May 6, 2022

Bad Bunny is also a fan of Formula 1 and Max Verstappen in particular. He showed this by mentioning the Dutchman in his latest song ‘Andrea‘. In the song which he sung with Buscabulla, Ocasio used Verstappen’s name to explain how quickly life passes by. This is in reference to the fact that the 24-year old is the fastest driver in the world.’

“Life passes by like Verstappen in Formula 1,” the lyrics say (translated from Spanish). Verstappen acknowledged this and resorted to displaying the artist’s album cover on the rear wing of his RB18.

Max Verstappen hoping to close the gap to Charles Leclerc in Miami

Leclerc leads the Championship standings so far with Verstappen behind him. Before Imola, it looked like the Monegasque was running away with the lead. However, a nightmare weekend for him and Ferrari allowed Verstappen to get back in the mix.

In the first ever practice session in Miami on Friday, Verstappen ended FP1 in third behind Leclerc and George Russell. FP2 however, did not prove to be fruitful for him.

Verstappen managed to put in just one lap, before hydraulic issues cut his session short. On top of that, the Miami International Autodrome has been strong for Russell and Mercedes in particular.

If they manage to keep the form up, we could well and truly see three teams in the running for the race win on Sunday. Verstappen himself will be hoping for him and Red Bull to bounce back on Saturday, to get a strong spot for Sunday’s main race.

