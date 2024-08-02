mobile app bar

While Red Bull Falls Apart, McLaren Reinforces Relations With Key Figure

Pranay Bhagi
Published

While Red Bull Falls Apart, McLaren Reinforce Relations With Key Figure

Jonathan Wheatley confirmed his Red Bull exit yesterday. The Red Bull Sporting Director will leave the Milton Keynes outfit and join the Sauber/Audi project by July 2025 as Team Principal. As Red Bull falls apart, McLaren continues to solidify its foundation by extending Andrea Stella’s contract.

“I am delighted to confirm that we have extended Andrea’s contract. His outstanding leadership, expertise, and the respect he enjoys within the team and in Formula 1 means that we have the best possible person to continue to fight at the front”, Zak Brown revealed to Formula1.com

McLaren was nowhere near the points at the start of the 2023 season. However, Brown and Stella made massive changes and now McLaren is contending for the Drivers and Constructors Championships. 

Red Bull, on the other hand, is falling apart. The Christian Horner investigation surged a power struggle within the team which in turn, led to instability. Adrian Newey announced his exit just before the Miami GP and now Wheatley walks out the door. 

Jos Verstappen isn’t happy with Horner being in control either. Both Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko were rumored to be leaving the team. Red Bull has fallen massively in the performance index with Verstappen complaining about the car at the Hungarian GP. 

The McLaren CEO understands the struggles within his rival team and fired shots at the team for the same.

Zak Brown Slams Red Bull for “Toxic Environment”

Soon after Adrian Newey’s exit, Zak Brown came out and suggested how the CVs of Red Bull employees were flying around the paddock. He added that it’s a matter of time before the pieces of the dominoes fall.

Toto Wolff backed up Brown’s claim regarding the increased number of CVs from Milton Keynes in his mailbox. Although Horner retaliated, Brown didn’t stop and recently slammed the Championship leaders for the toxic environment.

According to RN365, Brown said, “Red Bull is a pretty toxic environment right now. There is more to come. Newey’s departure is an important one, because I think a lot of people at Red Bull started working with him. I already mentioned that there were resumes circulating. That happens all the time, but you see a higher level of discomfort.” 

The McLaren CEO went on to explain how the sponsor looks at who they’re associated with. Following Horner’s investigation, Red Bull might have troubles with the sponsors further putting them in a financial dilemma. If Red Bull lets Perez go, it’ll take away the sponsorship money brought in by the Mexican.

