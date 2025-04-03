Who Is Alex Albon’s Girlfriend Lily Muni He? What Sport Is She Associated With?

Alexander Albon of Thailand and Atlassian Williams Racing walks with his girl friend Lily He Muni in the paddock during Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of CHINA at Shanghai International Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / IPA Sport

Today, Alex Albon and his girlfriend, Lily Muni He are one of the power couples in Formula 1. The duo have been in a relationship since 2019—which was interestingly their rookie year in their respective sports.

Hailing from Chengdu in China, Muni He first came in contact with Albon because of Netflix’s critically acclaimed docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’. “A friend of mine convinced me to watch a (Formula One) documentary on Netflix called ‘Drive to Survive.'”

“Naturally I wanted to learn more about the sport … I started following (Alex) and really didn’t think that much of it,” she told Golfweek back in 2021.

This sparked a conversation over social media and eventually translated into sparks flying in real life. Being a professional golfer, the 25-year-old has credited her relationship with Albon to have uplifted her on the mental front and in her sport as well. As golf is a sport the Thai-British driver also takes an interest in, Muni He gels quite well with him.

Similarly, Albon considers the Chinese golfer to be a very integral part of his life, too. “You need a very strong circle around you. I have a very strong circle … That’s where you get your inner peace, but also your motivation,” he had explained.

How good a golfer is Lily Muni He?

Muni He was born in a pretty well-off family that was in the hospitality business. It was her father who had introduced her to golf, and she began taking an interest in it by the age of only five years old.

Later, she moved to Vancouver, Canada with her parents and eventually migrated to the United States, in San Diego. Being in the US provided Muni He with the opportunity to take her interest in golf more seriously.

She competed in many junior series in San Diego before turning pro. She currently competes in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and has amassed a total career winnings of $489,600 to date. While she is yet to win a tour, she has bagged three top 10 and eight top 25 finishes so far.

Muni He often plays golf with Albon, even though both athletes are busy with their respective hectic schedules across the year. Back in 2022, when she was asked on the F1 Nation podcast about how well her boyfriend can play, she sarcastically replied that “he has been improving”. But Albon wasn’t keen on taking this.

When he exposed her ruthless teaching methods, she ousted him by labeling him “unteachable” and a “complete chaos” on the golf course. Nevertheless, the couple share a deep-rooted connection with golf as the Williams driver does help his partner to practice for her tour games.

Likewise, Muni He has been enjoying her life away from the greens in the F1 paddock with Albon.

Muni He is also a bonafide social media influencer

Her relationship with the Williams driver has allowed her to garner significant spotlight through her appearances in the paddock. Naturally, opportunities outside the scope of golf have also opened up to her.

With this, Muni He has also started transitioning into a career in modeling. She recently took to her Instagram to pose for fashion brands such as Calvin Klein and David Yurman. Being in the paddock and around other model WAGs is also rubbing off on the 25-year-old.

Scottish supermodel and Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, was recently seen supporting Muni He in one of her latest social media fashion campaigns when she endorsed her by commenting, “Gorgeous.”

Her escapades both on the golf course and in the F1 paddock have garnered her a massive following on social media. In fact, she recently breached the 1 million followers mark on Instagram and commemorated it with a light-hearted reaction when she posted, “I should start behaving on here.”