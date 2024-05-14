Lewis Hamilton Once Explained Why He Wouldn’t Release His Songs

More than just a Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton has proven versatility in various industries. However, music is one avenue that remains relatively unexplored for the seven-time World Champion. Hamilton gave the world a taste of his talent in this field by featuring in Christina Aguilera’s song – Pipe. Since then, he hasn’t made a return despite teasing the same on multiple occasions. A recently unearthed video shows why.

In the video, Hamilton tackles the question of people wanting to hear his music. He says,

“Oh yeah, I know. A lot of people do. But I don’t really need to open up the doors for people to breathe fire in and talk dirt about something that you’re passionate about, you do for the love of something.”

The Mercedes driver has faced a lot of criticism throughout his racing career and even in the world of fashion. His off-track charitable ventures and fight for equality and justice have also been on the receiving end of the same over the years.

He doesn’t want his music to be subject to the same level of scrutiny. He took American rapper Kanye West as an example. West was mocked for years when he entered fashion, and it took him a long time before becoming a sensation by launching the Yeezy, the popular shoe brand.

Hamilton does not want a difficult climb in music, similar to West’s in fashion. However, he still enjoys practicing, which is the only reason why a comeback has not been ruled out.

Lewis Hamilton reveals the pain-staking process of making music

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t want to showcase his musical talent also because of the amount of effort that goes into making it. He doesn’t want the public to bash something he created out of passion and spent hours working on.

Hamilton revealed that he started making music with Garage Band, pairing samples together. Apart from that, he travels with a full music set and starts composing something whenever he feels motivated.

So, with a mini studio always by his side, the F1 star is almost always ready to make music when he feels like it. However, he is reluctant to share it and the musical side of the 39-year-old Briton remains a mystery.