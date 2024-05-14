mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Once Explained Why He Wouldn’t Release His Songs

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton Once Explained Why He Wouldn’t Release His Songs

Credits: IMAGO / Action Plus

More than just a Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton has proven versatility in various industries. However, music is one avenue that remains relatively unexplored for the seven-time World Champion. Hamilton gave the world a taste of his talent in this field by featuring in Christina Aguilera’s song – Pipe. Since then, he hasn’t made a return despite teasing the same on multiple occasions. A recently unearthed video shows why.

In the video, Hamilton tackles the question of people wanting to hear his music. He says,

Oh yeah, I know. A lot of people do. But I don’t really need to open up the doors for people to breathe fire in and talk dirt about something that you’re passionate about, you do for the love of something.”

The Mercedes driver has faced a lot of criticism throughout his racing career and even in the world of fashion. His off-track charitable ventures and fight for equality and justice have also been on the receiving end of the same over the years.

He doesn’t want his music to be subject to the same level of scrutiny. He took American rapper Kanye West as an example. West was mocked for years when he entered fashion, and it took him a long time before becoming a sensation by launching the Yeezy, the popular shoe brand.

Hamilton does not want a difficult climb in music, similar to West’s in fashion. However, he still enjoys practicing, which is the only reason why a comeback has not been ruled out.

Lewis Hamilton reveals the pain-staking process of making music

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t want to showcase his musical talent also because of the amount of effort that goes into making it. He doesn’t want the public to bash something he created out of passion and spent hours working on.

Hamilton revealed that he started making music with Garage Band, pairing samples together. Apart from that, he travels with a full music set and starts composing something whenever he feels motivated.

So, with a mini studio always by his side, the F1 star is almost always ready to make music when he feels like it. However, he is reluctant to share it and the musical side of the 39-year-old Briton remains a mystery.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these