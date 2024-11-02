Who Is F1 Safety Car Driver?

F1 has fortunately not had too many incidents requiring the safety car to come into action in 2024. However, the safety car has had to come out and do some unusually long runs recently. That was the courtesy of heavy rains in Sao Paulo that have delayed qualifying. Being the only car on the circuit showing up on the worldwide broadcast, one must know the man driving it.

Behind the wheel of the F1 safety car is former motorsport racer Bernd Maylander. Currently 53, Maylander has played the responsible role in F1 for almost 25 years. He started his career in the 1980s with karting and went on to compete in elite disciplines like Formula Ford, the Porsche Carrera Cup, and the renowned DTM.

Maylander raced for Mercedes in DTM between 2001 and 2004, winning at the legendary Hockenheimring in 2001. His role as the F1 safety car driver started in 2000, however.

An injury in 2001 ruled Maylander out for two races: Monaco and Canada. During these two races, Marcel Fassler replaced him. Later in 2002, Damien Faulkner replaced him for the 2002 US Grand Prix.

Maylander drives an Aston Martin Vantage with FIA’s Formula 1 Technical Assistant Richard Darker accompanying him in the passenger seat. The German is quite fond of the green Aston Martin, which makes him feel like James Bond.

“I always say if I have the green cars with me, I feel a little like James Bond. There are some rumors…” Maylander said in a recent interview with Formula 1 magazine. He added, “No, it’s fantastic – and it makes it a lot of fun.”

Maylander had a role to play in the customization of the Aston Martin Vantage to meet the safety car standards. Despite his love for the old Vantage, he believes the latest version is a lot more sporty and powerful.

When Maylander crashed the safety car

What happens when the safety car crashes and needs another safety car? That is not an existential question that the safety cars ask themselves, but a dilemma the FIA found itself in recently.

Thankfully, there is another safety car in the garage at each F1 circuit. The spare had to spring into action when Maylander crashed his beloved Aston Martin into the Tecpro barriers at the Parabolica while taking some test laps at Monza before the Grand Prix earlier this year.

Maylander stepped out of the car holding his leg but the FIA reported that he escaped unhurt. The ruling body also revealed that Aston Martin were investigating the crash to ascertain the reason behind it.