Gordon Ramsay Prayed to Get Back Home in One Piece Before Going on a Hot Lap of COTA

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Gordon Ramsay GBR Gastronomer and Kock walks through the paddock

Gordon Ramsay GBR Gastronomer and Kock walks through the paddock, Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix, FIA F1 World Championship, Circuit of America, Austin Texas, 19 10 2024, USA, Sprint race
Credits: IMAGO / Andreas Beil

Gordon Ramsay has the reputation of being one of the toughest celebrities around, with zero tolerance for nonsense, and a sharp tongue to lash out at people who don’t fulfill his expectations. But when presented in front of the dangers of speed, Ramsay was just another ordinary human.

The celebrity chef became the latest personality to be a part of a Pirelli Hot Lap, and all he could think of before setting off was his own safety. “Fingers crossed I get home in one piece,” Ramsay said, as he geared up for a lap around the Circuit of the Americas with F1’s Safety Car driver Bernd Maylander.

However, from the very get-go, it was evident that Ramsay was nervous and as soon as Maylander set off, the celebrity chef exclaimed “Sh*t” — not a very unfamiliar term for those who have watched his shows on TV before.

An uncomfortable Ramsay kept shouting several cuss words, the majority of which were censored by F1’s official YouTube channel, which had uploaded it. But the swearing was likely coming out of it being a part of Ramsay’s second habit because in reality, he did not have much problem with the experience.

When Maylander asked Ramsay how he was feeling, the 57-year-old replied, “I love it, I absolutely f*cking love it!”  Ramsay was not the first celebrity to be scared during a Pirelli Hot lap experience, with others like Jimmy Butler and Millie Bobby Brown also having similar feelings in the past.

Ramsay, however, wanted to know how he did. Before exiting the car, he asked Maylander how fast he was pushing on a scale of 1-10. Maylander, much to the Briton’s happiness, replied that he was ‘pushing hard’. An elated Ramsay exited the car, bringing an end to his hot lap experience.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

