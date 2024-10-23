Gordon Ramsay Prayed to Get Back Home in One Piece Before Going on a Hot Lap of COTA

Gordon Ramsay has the reputation of being one of the toughest celebrities around, with zero tolerance for nonsense, and a sharp tongue to lash out at people who don’t fulfill his expectations. But when presented in front of the dangers of speed, Ramsay was just another ordinary human.

The celebrity chef became the latest personality to be a part of a Pirelli Hot Lap, and all he could think of before setting off was his own safety. “Fingers crossed I get home in one piece,” Ramsay said, as he geared up for a lap around the Circuit of the Americas with F1’s Safety Car driver Bernd Maylander.

However, from the very get-go, it was evident that Ramsay was nervous and as soon as Maylander set off, the celebrity chef exclaimed “Sh*t” — not a very unfamiliar term for those who have watched his shows on TV before.

An uncomfortable Ramsay kept shouting several cuss words, the majority of which were censored by F1’s official YouTube channel, which had uploaded it. But the swearing was likely coming out of it being a part of Ramsay’s second habit because in reality, he did not have much problem with the experience.

When Maylander asked Ramsay how he was feeling, the 57-year-old replied, “I love it, I absolutely f*cking love it!” Ramsay was not the first celebrity to be scared during a Pirelli Hot lap experience, with others like Jimmy Butler and Millie Bobby Brown also having similar feelings in the past.

Ramsay, however, wanted to know how he did. Before exiting the car, he asked Maylander how fast he was pushing on a scale of 1-10. Maylander, much to the Briton’s happiness, replied that he was ‘pushing hard’. An elated Ramsay exited the car, bringing an end to his hot lap experience.