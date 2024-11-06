Who Is Gabriel Bortoleto’s Father Lincoln Oliveira? What Does He Do? How Did He Influence His Son’s Career?

BORTOLETO Gabriel (bra), McLaren F1 Team, portrait, during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, 21th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from November 1 to 3, 2024 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Sauber seat dilemma for 2025 is over with Gabriel Bortoleto being confirmed as Nico Hulkenberg’s teammate on Wednesday. The F2 Championship leader, touted as one of the best talents in the series, has the spotlight on him, which automatically brings attention to those who supported him for so long in making his dream come true.

Bortoleto x Hulkenberg The 2025 Sauber driver line-up #F1 pic.twitter.com/hthIzxTAyr — Formula 1 (@F1) November 6, 2024

At the forefront is—quite understandably so—his father Lincoln Oliveira. Other than Bortoleto’s racing idol Fernando Alonso, whose A14 company manages him, Oliveira has had the biggest influence in shaping his son’s career and getting him to F1.

Who is Oliveira?

Hailing from Sao Paolo, Brazil, Oliveira studied at FMU, a university in the financial capital of the country, after which he started working as a Systems Engineer. In 1996, he became the director of America Net Telecom and held the position for 16 years before becoming the company’s president.

In doing so, he became one of the strongest figures in the telecom industry in Brazil, which is where he built his strong wealth. Since 2023, he has been the chairman of the board, and soon he is set to become the CEO of Vicar, which manages several motorsports ventures across Brazil, including F4—a feeder series for young drivers from the country who aspire to make it to F1.

Oliveira, like many other F1 dads, is not a businessman but worked his way up the corporate ladder to become successful. But even amidst his busy life, he always found time out to support Bortoleto in his junior racing categories, which ultimately paved the way for the young Brazilian driver to make it to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Bortoleto’s greatest influences

Families often have to make significant sacrifices for their children to succeed in motorsports, especially if they don’t live in Europe, where most of the action takes place. Bortoleto recalled how his family made the ultimate sacrifice by allowing him to leave Brazil at just 11 to chase his dreams. It was certainly a difficult moment for Oliveira and the rest of the family.

“Racing was something surprising to them because they were never in motorsports before. My father was not a racing driver, but he always loved it and my mother did as well. When I started racing, straightaway they were always at my races and I think they like me to be there and seeing me happy as well,” said Bortoleto in an interview with F3.

In the end, it all paid off, with Bortoleto realizing his dream of making it to F1. After months of speculation, Sauber, who had been torn between him, Franco Colapinto, and Valtteri Bottas, ultimately chose the 20-year-old Brazilian driver.

Bortoleto will make his debut at the start of the 2025 season, becoming the fourth rookie on the grid alongside Kimi Antonelli, Jack Doohan, and Oliver Bearman.