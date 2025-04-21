mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri Wonders if Gabriel Bortoleto Will Be Allowed on Fernando Alonso’s Jet After Near Collision in Jeddah

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
2025 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China on 23. March.2025; Fernando Alonso and Gabriel Bortoleto during Formula One Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai Shanghai International Circuit China

2025 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China on 23. March.2025; Fernando Alonso and Gabriel Bortoleto during Formula One Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai Shanghai International Circuit China | Credits- IMAGO / Jay Hirano

The Saudi Arabian GP was eventful throughout, with the midfield battle particularly feisty. On the very first lap, former AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) teammates Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda crashed out. But more scintillating battles were still to come.

At one point during the 50-lap Grand Prix, Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto was locked in a defensive scrap with Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson on the main straight. In an attempt to defend, Bortoleto moved to the right—unaware that Fernando Alonso was almost alongside him, having been pulled into the fight by the double slipstream ahead.

This led to a hairy moment between Bortoleto and Alonso. The two-time world champion, who is also Bortoleto’s manager and mentor, was squeezed into the wall at the braking zone of Turn 1. Luckily for both, neither car sustained damage.

In the cool-down room after the race, the trio of Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc squirmed at the replay of the incident. But race-winner Piastri saw it as the perfect moment to dish out some of his trademark Aussie humour.

Piastri said, “He [Bortoleto] might not have a private plane tonight anymore!” 

The Melbourne-born driver was referring to Bortoleto not being allowed to board the same flight as Alonso.

In the past, the 2024 F2 champion and Alonso have developed a close relationship, with the Oviedo-born driver mentoring the young Brazilian and often accompanying him to Grand Prix weekends — a bond that stems from their professional ties off the track.

And despite all the insinuations, it seems the relationship between Bortoleto and Alonso remained unscathed after that hairy moment. In fact, Alonso even joked about the incident afterward. Speaking to ESPN, he quipped, “Maybe no dinner for him [on the flight home].”

Thankfully, as it turns out, Bortoleto did get a ride back home.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these