Oscar Piastri Wonders if Gabriel Bortoleto Will Be Allowed on Fernando Alonso’s Jet After Near Collision in Jeddah

The Saudi Arabian GP was eventful throughout, with the midfield battle particularly feisty. On the very first lap, former AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) teammates Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda crashed out. But more scintillating battles were still to come.

At one point during the 50-lap Grand Prix, Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto was locked in a defensive scrap with Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson on the main straight. In an attempt to defend, Bortoleto moved to the right—unaware that Fernando Alonso was almost alongside him, having been pulled into the fight by the double slipstream ahead.

This led to a hairy moment between Bortoleto and Alonso. The two-time world champion, who is also Bortoleto’s manager and mentor, was squeezed into the wall at the braking zone of Turn 1. Luckily for both, neither car sustained damage.

In the cool-down room after the race, the trio of Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc squirmed at the replay of the incident. But race-winner Piastri saw it as the perfect moment to dish out some of his trademark Aussie humour.

Piastri said, “He [Bortoleto] might not have a private plane tonight anymore!”

The Melbourne-born driver was referring to Bortoleto not being allowed to board the same flight as Alonso.

In the past, the 2024 F2 champion and Alonso have developed a close relationship, with the Oviedo-born driver mentoring the young Brazilian and often accompanying him to Grand Prix weekends — a bond that stems from their professional ties off the track.

And despite all the insinuations, it seems the relationship between Bortoleto and Alonso remained unscathed after that hairy moment. In fact, Alonso even joked about the incident afterward. Speaking to ESPN, he quipped, “Maybe no dinner for him [on the flight home].”

Fernando Alonso had jokes for Gabriel Bortoleto after their near-collision Alonso is Bortoleto’s manager and will fly home together ️ pic.twitter.com/JJ1nn37fkR — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 20, 2025

Thankfully, as it turns out, Bortoleto did get a ride back home.