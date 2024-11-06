Who Is Isabella Bernardini, the Computer Science Student Dating F2 Prodigy Gabriel Bortoleto?

BORTOLETO Gabriel (bra), Invicta Racing, Dallara F2 2024, portrait, podium during the 11th round of the 2024 FIA Formula 2 Championship from August 30 to September 1, 2024 on the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, in Monza, Italy Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

After months of speculation, the dust has finally settled on Sauber’s driver plans for the 2025 season. Gabriel Bortoleto emerged as the winner in the battle—which included Franco Colapinto and Valtteri Bottas—for the second seat at Hinwil.

Bortoleto, who currently leads the F2 title, is currently in a relationship with Isabella Bernardini. Bernardini, like Bortoleto, is from Brazil but is currently pursuing a degree in Computer Science in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

She is presumably around the same age as the 20-year-old future F1 driver, though little is known about her personal life or when their relationship began. However, now that Bortoleto will be a part of the grid, it is expected that Bernardini, like others close to him, will make more appearances in the F1 paddock.

Bernardini maintains a private Instagram account with just over 2,000 followers, indicating that she prefers to keep her circle close. Even Bortoleto doesn’t frequently post about her, though he did share a photo from the 2024 summer break.

The image, which featured him alongside his brother Enzo, also showed Bernardini by his side, offering a glimpse of their relationship. During the 2023 Prize Giving Ceremony, Bortoleto also took Bernardini to the gala, even posing for a picture in which she is seen wearing a long blue dress.

A part of the McLaren driver academy, Bortoleto will join Sauber with huge expectations. In his rookie F2 season, he defied all odds and trumped other talents like Kimi Antonelli to put himself within touching distance of the Championship. With two rounds to go, he has a lead of 4.5 points to Isack Hadjar.