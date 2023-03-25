“How Many WDCs In That Picture?”: F1 Internet Reacts to Sebastian Vettel Sharing ‘Class of 2005’ Photo Including Lewis Hamilton

Oct 22, 2017; Austin, TX, USA; Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel (left) of Germany and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (right) of Great Britain are interviewed after the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton are undoubtedly the biggest stars Formula 1 has ever seen. Both of them received a breakthrough in their respective careers around the same time and were instantly hailed as the biggest talents the sport would ever see.

In hindsight, the projections related to them were right, as together, the two have managed to win 11 world titles. It’s been over 16 years since the two made their F1 race debuts, and one of them (Vettel) has even retired.

Amidst his retirement, in his new life on social media, Vettel gives a huge throwback to the fans. The former Ferrari driver shared a photo of him on Instagram from his Formula 3 days back in 2005, in which fans could also spot Hamilton. The 35-year-old captioned the image as “The “apprentices” of the master class.”

F1 Fans react to the wholesome photo by Sebastian Vettel

With the photo shared by Vettel, F1 fans were quick to realize that even Hamilton is there who dominated that edition of the Formula 3 series and propelled McLaren to take him seriously. Whereas Vettel back then was a rookie in the series but managed to impress everyone with his promising appearances.

On Vettel’s Instagram post, people quickly commented on how far the two drivers had come in their careers. One user commented, “The fact 3 years after seb had a win with a Toro Rosso and Lewis was WC is frightening. Just the two best RD I have seen with my eyes.”

Others were in awe at how many championship titles the two have won. Also, many even commented “Sewis” on the post, an acronym made by fans celebrating Vettel and Hamilton’s friendship, which bloomed over the past few years.

Though, Vettel and Hamilton were not the only drivers in the picture that made it to F1. Adrian Sutil, Paul di Resta, Lucas di Grassi, and Giedo van der Garde also made it to the apex motorsport series. But in 2023, only Hamilton, among all of them, is going the strongest.

There is still a championship to win for Lewis Hamilton

In Vettel’s final days in F1, he came out with a hashtag- there is still a race to win. He still uses it in every Instagram post and has also released stickers announcing the same tagline he sells on his apparel website.

But it’s not to be taken literally. Instead, Vettel is signaling the fight against climate change and other social issues that humanity ought to win. But coming to Hamilton, he is still going strong in F1 and is eyeing extending his stay in F1.

The seven-time world champion recently expressed his desire to win another world championship to increase his tally to eight. So, in his case, literally, there is still a championship to win.