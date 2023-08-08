After Winning 13 Races in a Row, Dominant Red Bull to Face an Obstacle as F1 Reportedly Discusses a Ban

With their star driver Max Verstappen, Red Bull has impressively won 13 consecutive races and dominated the F1 grid. However, after the summer break, their reign may be challenged due to discussions within F1 about potentially banning a feature that gives the RB19 a significant advantage.

RB19’s significant advantage has been the DRS that hands them crucial hundredths in qualifying laps, even on low-downforce tracks. The team has optimized their DRS advantage to the maximum, giving them substantial straight-line speed. The difference in the speed was so extravagant that it even raised some eyebrows in the paddock.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FDataAnalysis/status/1685640674488602624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton had labeled the RB19 the most dominant car he had ever seen after Verstappen blasted past him at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this year. Even later in the season, Hamilton analyzed the Milton-Keynes-based team pace advantage and their super-effective DRS system. However, all of this might end as F1 is reportedly considering a ban on the Drag Reduction System.

F1 is considering a ban on DRS in qualifying

According to a report published by Auto Motor und Sport, F1 is reportedly considering a ban on the Drag Reduction System. This ban is said to allow the use of DRS only during the races and not in qualifying.

Furthermore, the report does not state whether F1 plans to implement this ban immediately or in the future. However, with Red Bull exploiting the most out of this technicality, it is predicted that RB19 would be hit the hardest.

Red Bull’s top-speed superiority became evident after the Belgian Grand Prix. Data gathered from the track has revealed that the Red Bull drivers stormed through the Kemmel Straight with the active DRS at 340.8km/h and 338.8km/h. Meanwhile, with an active DRS, Hamilton crossed the exact point at 333km/h.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GiulyDuchessa/status/1685645392170385408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lewis Hamilton revealed Red Bull was relatively slower in Spa

After the race in Spa, Hamilton told the media that Red Bulled looked relatively slower than before. He explained that while they still hold the DRS advantage, it is not as great as before.

Moreover, Red Bull’s Technical Director, Pierre Wache, had snubbed Hamilton’s analysis of Red Bull’s extraordinary DRS. Wache explained, “There is no magic in our DRS. It doesn’t even open more than the other teams.”

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the said changes are implemented, would they be enough to become a hurdle in Verstappen’s brilliant dominance?