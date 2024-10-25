Who Was Carlos Reutemann, the Inspiration Behind Franco Colapinto’s Special Helmet for Mexico GP?

This weekend, Franco Colapinto will wear a special helmet design at the Mexican Grand Prix as a tribute to one of Argentina’s most accomplished F1 drivers, Carlos Reutemann.

Colapinto’s helmet design will closely resemble the one Reutemann famously wore during his racing years from 1972 to 1982 bringing his style, colors, and patterns back to the F1 paddock as shared on Instagram by WTF1’s official page.

This tribute holds a special meaning for Colapinto as he and Reutemann both share the same Argentine roots, and both have driven for Williams, which is a remarkable feat considering that Colapinto is only the second Argentine driver since Reutemann’s retirement in 1982.

Reutemann’s career in F1 earned him a lot of success despite him not winning the world championship. With 12 Grand Prix wins and six poles to his name, he was one of the top drivers in the sport in the ’70s. In 1981, Reutemann came closest to winning the F1 championship as he finished only one point off eventual champion Nelson Piquet.

Apart from Williams, Reutemann also raced for Ferrari as he first debuted for the Prancing Horse in Monza in 1976. The Argentine was running as the third Ferrari as Niki Lauda returned to race after his horrific accident at Nurburgring.

Post that, he got a full-time seat at Ferrari alongside Lauda in 1977 and that set his career trajectory well for the next five years. While his stint at Williams gave him a shot at the championship, Reutemann’s exit from the British team and F1 overall was a bit chaotic.

Reutemann’s life after F1

Reutemann’s final stint with Williams was marred by political tension as the Falklands War between Argentina and the United Kingdom made his position with the British team difficult.

In his third season with Williams, Reutemann chose to part ways with the team, making a surprising retirement announcement shortly after only the second race of the 1982 season in Brazil.

Speculation arose around his decision, with many hinting that he retired because he wanted to advance his political career. Williams’ chief designer Patrick Head, however, dismissed the idea that war alone drove Reutemann to retire, suggesting that he may have lost his passion for racing.

Following his departure from F1, Reutemann indeed transitioned into politics as the popularity and the respect he had earned led the Justicialist Party to nominate him for Governor of Santa Fe.

He won his first term in 1991 and served a second term from 1999 to 2003, before joining the Senate, where he represented Santa Fe until his passing. Reutemann passed away in July 2021 at the age of 79, after battling severe health issues. Still, he left a strong legacy in F1 and Argentine politics.