Why Did Pierre Gasly Retire at the 2024 Las Vegas GP?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Pierre Gasly (10) of France and team BTW Alpine F1 Team during the FP3 practice session for the F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Pierre Gasly (10) of France and team BTW Alpine F1 Team during the FP3 practice session for the F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2024 | Credits:
IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

After his podium heroics at the 2024 Sao Paulo GP, Pierre Gasly set himself up for his first consecutive podium finish after qualifying P3 for the Las Vegas GP. However, his dreams of at least scoring a big haul of points for the Enstone-based team came crashing down as the #10 driver was forced to retire from the Grand Prix.

Just as soon the pack was sorting itself out with their first pit stops, the Frenchman came onto his team radio to complain about a loss of power. His engineer was prompt enough to inform him that they could not see any problems on the data.

It was being suggested momentarily that Gasly might have hit the pit limiter button on his steering wheel by mistake. But foreshadowing the Renault Group’s decision to end their F1 power unit program, the 28-year-old’s Renault PU went off with a spectacular puff of smoke.

Luckily for Alpine and Gasly, he was close enough to the pit lane to come right in and retire the car without suffering much thermal damage. That said, not only does this DNF (Gasly’s third of 2024) end the Frenchman’s race but probably also Alpine’s charge to finish P6 in the Constructors’ this season.

After the race in Brazil, the French team had catapulted themselves from P9 to P6. Haas and RB, however, are only three and five points away from the Enstone-based team, respectively. At the time of writing, Nico Hulkenberg is running P9 and Yuki Tsunoda is in P8 — meaning if things stand as they are, they get ever so closer to edge Alpine out.

If they slip down the pecking order by the end of the season, as per F1’s prize pool distribution system, Alpine could lose over $17 million.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he's dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

