Why Lewis Hamilton Won’t Be Driving the Ferrari in Post-Season Tests

With Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton moving on in their own F1 careers, their respective teams have decided to take a different approach to their farewells. Ferrari boss, Fred Vasseur revealed that it was his decision to allow the Spanish driver a chance to test Williams’ machinery during the end-of-season tests. On the other hand, however, Mercedes won’t be allowing Hamilton to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari any time soon.

It is common practice in F1 to run post-season tests. Usually, these tests happen in older-spec cars from the current season to allow young academy drivers to get some real-world experience of F1. That said, sometimes, drivers moving teams use this to acclimatize with their upcoming teams’ cars.

Speaking at the Las Vegas GP weekend, Vasseur explained, “For me the best way to send Carlos was to give him the opportunity to do the test with Williams,” as quoted on X (formerly Twitter). About Hamilton not having the same leeway, Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff jumped in to explain.

“We have contractual agreements with sponsors, we have a farewell for Lewis. Lots of activities that are planned and him and I, we spoke about it shortly and he said ‘I guess that’s not gonna work’ and I said ‘yeah I don’t think its gonna work’,” said the Austrian.

Wolff then went on to say that he doesn’t think that Vasseur is going to be too sad about the fact. In response, the Frenchman took a tinted dig at his compatriot and good friend. The Ferrari boss explained that just because he did something for his own driver who was leaving doesn’t mean everyone has to.

Hamilton will leave the Silver Arrows after arriving to the team in 2013. Together, the duo of Hamilton and Wolff dominated the sport for eight consecutive years — giving the #44 driver six of his seven world championships.