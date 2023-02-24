Why Mercedes Covered George Russell’s Car at Bahrain Pre-season Testing?

In the second session of the pre-season testing in Bahrain, Mercedes’ George Russell triggered Red Flag when he came to a complete halt. The Briton suffered a hydraulic issue and got stuck in 4th gear following which he had to step out of the W14.

The W14 came to a complete stoppage due to this problem. While lifting the car out of the track, the Mercedes crew covered their car with a black sheet but why did they do so?

This is done mainly to prevent competitors from sneaking a peek at the floor of the car. The floor of the car gives a detailed look at the specifics of the design of the new challengers.

It is a sweet pie for the aerodynamicists as it helps them work their way around it and use it to their advantage.

Why is covering the floor essential during F1 testing?

Pre-season testing is a time for the teams where they get to figure out the demerits of their new challengers and work on the flaws. The teams run multiple setups and figure out the best one to get an advantage over their competitors for the upcoming season.

So for Mercedes covering the floor during this stage was especially crucial.